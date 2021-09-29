CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Answer Line celebrates a year of beautiful moments

By Jo Lee Ferguson jferguson@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear readers: I hope you won’t mind indulging me in a celebration today, because this week is a big deal, and I thought it warranted a break from our usual questions. (Don’t worry, though. I’ll be back Saturday, God willing.) This week marks one year since Answer Line was diagnosed...

www.news-journal.com

undertheradarmag.com

A Few of Our Favorite Life is Beautiful Moments

Las Vegas’ flagship music festival Life is Beautiful is an overwhelming 3-day dive into neon, dancing, and some of the best music sets you can expect in one place. Here’s a few of our favorite moments from Sin City’s finest.
MUSIC
ABC 4

Organic beauty line

After being sick for 10 years, Lauren Brooke decided to start a natural, organic skincare and makeup company to help provide women with products that will support their health and nourish them while wearing it. She spoke with Surae today to discuss her healing journey and why she started Lauren Brooke Co.
SKIN CARE
ftc.co

Celebrating the Beauty of Complementarity in Corporate Worship

Allow me to highlight a way that our church seeks to celebrate the beauty of gender complementarity during our corporate worship gatherings. A couple of years ago, as I was reading through the Scriptures, I was struck by 1 Corinthians 11:2-16, where the Corinthians are given the instruction: “but every wife who prays or prophesies with her head uncovered dishonors her head, since it is the same as if her head were shaven” (v.5). As tempting as it is, let me invite you to not get bogged down by the curious element of head coverings in this passage (a topic I’m looking forward to wrestling with when we eventually decide to preach through this controversial book!). Instead, I invite you to zoom in on the thing that struck me a couple of years ago. Namely, the fact that Paul just seems to take for granted that women in the congregation were praying and prophesying publicly. It’s as if he’s saying, “Of course, you know that when you assemble together, the women will be praying and prophesying as well. When they do, make sure that they do it like this.”
RELIGION
millington-news.com

Treasure the Moments: Abandoned Antiques celebrates year anniversary

With motorists searching for parking spaces all day, the one-year anniversary of Abandoned Antiques was a success. Saturday kept Judi Peery and staff busy from The Barn to Becca’s Flower Shop. From familiar faces to those stopping by to check out the hoopla, the celebration with the community validated the vision of Peery once she took over the former Alison’s Alcove on September 1, 2020.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
metalinjection

AVENGED SEVENFOLD Celebrates October With Cover Of MISFITS' "Hybrid Moments"

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Zacky Vengeance, bassist Johnny Christ, and drummer Brooks Wackerman are celebrating the coming of the spooky month with a cover of Misfits' classic "Hyrbid Moments." It stays pretty true to the original and it's a blast. "We wanted to have a little fun with you to kick...
ROCK MUSIC
WESH

New magical moments ahead for Magic Kingdom as Disney celebrates 50 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mickey Mouse is ready to welcome you to Main Street for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary and take you on a walk down memory lane. For Disney World, the Magic Kingdom is one of its iconic postcards. It’s the place where families snap photos in front of Cinderella's castle and hold onto cherished memories.
ORLANDO, FL
kq2.com

Pumpkinfest to celebrate 25 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pony Express Museum is hosting their 25th annual Pumpkinfest this weekend. The museum did not celebrate in-person last year due to the pandemic. Staff members at the museum are happy to see the return of the festival on its' 25th year. “It’s kind of a special...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
WKRN

Celebrity ‘Foster’ sisters bring clothing line to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Celebrity sisters and entrepreneurs Erin and Sara Foster are in Nashville this weekend, hosting a special pop-up shop for their new clothing brand, “Favorite Daughter.”. The sisters are known for their work as comedians, entertainers and for their podcast, “The World’s First Podcast.” Now, their new...
NASHVILLE, TN
coalcitycourant.com

Celebrating 12 years of hope

The 12th annual TaTa Trot steps off from Carbon Hill Park on Sunday morning with dozens of runners and walkers coming together to support a great cause—breast cancer awareness, support and prevention. The Oct. 10 event will serve to raise funds for the Riverside Cancer Institute through support of the...
CARBON HILL, IL
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
wfxb.com

The One Word that is Confusing Your Dog!

No one likes to be told no. When it comes to your dog. the word “no” can cause our fury friends a lot of confusion. Think about it…The dog chews on a shoe? “No!” The dog digs in the flowerbed? “No!” The dog barks? In this last scenario, there’s a good chance that your dog may think “no” is just your way of barking along with him. When dog owners pronounce the word “no” over and over like a broken record, it risks losing its meaning. Dogs respond to tone not necessarily the word reacting to our “no” with a freeze response. Training experts say we should show our dogs what to do instead, like we do when we are teaching them to sit and stay.
PETS
kiss951.com

Bride Kicks Nine-Year-Old Out Of Wedding For Wearing White Dress

All weddings are different, but pretty much everyone knows that wearing white is a big no-no, unless you’re the bride. But according to Cafe Mom, one woman started some family drama by letting her daughter wear a white dress to her cousin’s wedding and she doesn’t get why it’s such a big deal. She explains her story in a post to Reddit’s “Am I the a-hole” section, where users set her straight about wedding etiquette.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
districtchronicles.com

‘Demon’ dog that looks like Pennywise the Clown leaves people terrified

The saying goes that a dog is a man’s best friend, yet one pooch has left people terrified. The ‘demon dog’ went viral after being photographed giving its neighbours the ‘death stare’ from behind a fence. Peeping over the fence, it’s understandable why people were left feeling scared – because,...
ANIMALS
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE

