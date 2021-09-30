CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild cards

A.V. Club
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Way Down (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): American cultlike organizations have many forms: MLMs, like LulaRoe; fundamentalist conservative groups like the ones that inspired Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Midnight Mass, and Wild Wild Country; and consumption-related ones like Weight Watchers and time-shares. But it’s a special type of cult that combines several of those at once, which Gwen Shamblin did by merging her self-help weight loss book The Weigh Down with evangelical Christianity shot through with good old American puritanism. (Oh, you Puritans! Why couldn’t you have stopped your culture contributions at witch hunts and Thanksgiving?) You should at least watch the trailer to see how big Gwen’s hair gets over the years, and check out our season review later today.

Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in October and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Colin in Black and White” (available October 29) Why Should I Watch? Wow, where to begin? I guess you have to start with the man himself, Colin Kaepernick. The former NFL quarterback who shined a spotlight on police brutality and systemic oppression through protest serves as co-creator and onscreen narrator in his six-part coming-of-age story. Then there’s Ava DuVernay — the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind “Selma” and “When They See Us” handles co-creator, executive producer, and pilot director duties (and she also directs all of Kaepernick’s present-day scenes). Jaden Michael will play Young Colin, and really, that sums up all you...
NFL
Distractify

The Wild Card Twist on 'The Masked Singer' Fully Explained

As if there weren’t already enough twists and turns in The Masked Singer with some of our favorite celebrities being revealed all the time, in Season 5, the producers decided to add something new to shake things up. The Wild Card Twist in The Masked Singer is truly the game-changer we’ve all been waiting for.
TV SHOWS
Person
Big Show
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Gillian Jacobs
Person
Paul Rust
A.V. Club

The Many Saints Of Newark

(HBO Max, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Those jonesing for a Corleonesque rise to power will be disappointed to learn that Tony Soprano plays a rather minor role in The Many Saints Of Newark. In fact, for a solid hour, he’s basically Jake Lloyd-sized: a boy (William Ludwig) watching from the sidelines of a criminal empire in late 1960s Jersey. In so much as this rather decentered epic has a central figure, it’s Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), Tony’s mobster uncle and father of perennial Sopranos fuck-up Christopher.” Here’s the rest of A.A. Dowd’s review of The Sopranos prequel film.
MOVIES
Deadline

Chris Noth Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE:  Chris Noth has signed with A3 Artists Agency. Noth became a household name portraying Detective Mike Logan on Law & Order for 5 seasons before landing the recurring role of Mr. Big, love interest to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, in the HBO hit series, Sex And The City. He brought back the character in both franchise films and will return once again for HBO Max’s spin-off series And Just Like That…, premiering in Dec. The Yale School of Drama alum also notably starred in CBS’ The Good Wife as Peter Florrick, the politico husband with a wandering eye of the titular character, Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies). He recently starred opposite Sam Worthington and Paul Bettany in Discovery’s Manhunt: Unabomber and can currently be seen on the popular CBS drama Equalizer alongside Queen Latifah. He showed his comedic talents in the Israeli series, Catastrophe, VIP, and his recurring role on Dr. Who. He appeared on the big screen in Lovelace, Elsa & Fred, Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, among others. Noth has also appeared in numerous plays both on and off-Broadway including his most recent, Mother opposite Isabelle Huppert. He continues to be represented by Principal Entertainment LA, Artist & Brand, and attorney Dave Feldman.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Rom-Com Adds Traiblazing ‘Married… With Children’ Actress Amanda Bearse

Amanda Bearse (Married…with Children) has found one of the first roles of a newly rebooted screen career in Universal Pictures’ history-making rom-com Bros—the first studio film to feature an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, with queer actors taking on queer roles, as well as all heterosexual characters. She joins an all-star ensemble led by Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, which also includes TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz and Guy Branum. Bros is billed as a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two gay men—played by Eichner and Macfarlane—maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love…Maybe. They’re both very busy. Bearse will portray the mother of Macfarlane’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Interview With The Vampire’: Bailey Bass To Play Claudia In AMC Series Based On Anne Rice’s Book

AMC has cast the third major role in Interview With The Vampire, its series adaptation of Anne Rice’s book. Bailey Bass (Avatar sequels) has been tapped to star as Claudia, the role by played by Kirsten Dunst in the 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. She joins previously announced Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis. The eight-episode first season will premiere on AMC+ and AMC next year. In the movie, Claudia was an orphan child brought into the Blood in 1794 by Lestat (Cruise) and Louis (Pitt) in New Orleans. Rolin Jones, who co-created and served as...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Peacock’s ‘One of Us Is Lying’: TV Review

Peacock’s One of Us Is Lying is a little bit Breakfast Club, a little bit Gossip Girl, a little bit Pretty Little Liars, and a whole lot aware that it’s building on the tropes and stereotypes that came long before it — characters regularly name-check other shows, movies and genres, including horror and true crime. But acknowledging the clichés it’s trafficking in isn’t the same thing as transcending them, and the result of all this mixing and matching is a teen murder mystery series that’s consistently watchable but never quite great. Based on the book by Karen McManus, the drama begins...
TV SERIES
A.V. Club

Movie night

There’s Someone Inside Your House (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “As a nuts-and-bolts slasher movie, TSIYH has little to recommend it. Director Patrick Brice, known primarily for his Creep series, builds suspense in shopworn ways; his go-to move involves forcing the potential victim into a cramped space that can be repeatedly penetrated by a huge knife. Viewers squeamish about the Achilles tendon will suffer one rough moment early on, but the kills are mostly generic, and the customized face masks too ill-defined to be unsettling.” Here’s the rest of Mike D’Angelo’s review of the film, which stars Sydney Park in the lead role.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

TV Shows That Were Saved After Cancelation

Canceled does not necessarily mean goodbye. In recent years, TV shows have found new life after being canned by networks, with last-minute and hard-fought saves. For instance, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans made their disappointment known in May 2018 when Fox canceled the sitcom — starring Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), Andre Braugher (Raymond Holt), Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords), Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz) and Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle) — after five seasons. NBC then stepped in to pick up the comedy for season 6 and beyond.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Bear and Hare: Seth Meyers picture book is an animal tale

Seth Meyers has dreams beyond hosting his own talk show. “I’ve long wanted to write a story about a bear and am grateful that Penguin gave me the opportunity," Meyers said in a statement Monday issued by the Penguin Random House imprint Flamingo Books, which announced that Meyers' picture story “I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!” will be published March 15. According to Flamingo, Meyers' book is an adventure about a frightened bear and a calmer rabbit and how they each learn the real meaning of bravery. “I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!” features illustrations by Rob Sayegh Jr., and will also come out in an audio edition narrated by Meyers, whose status as a children's book author is shared by such late night television peers as Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon “I am such a big fan of Seth’s, so having the opportunity to work with him on his debut picture book is a dream come true,” Margaret Anastas, Flamingo's vice president and publisher, said in a statement. "Not only is it hilarious, but it will hopefully help parents talk to kids about how important it is to speak up about their feelings.”
ANIMALS
Deadline

Desmond Chiam, Alexander Hodge & Chris Pang Board Adele Lim Comedy From Lionsgate & Point Grey

EXCLUSIVE: Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure) and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) have joined the cast of the untitled comedy that Crazy Rich Asians scribe Adele Lim is helming for Lionsgate, in her feature debut, which is now in production. The trio will star opposite previously announced cast members Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu. The film, intended for an R rating, will follow the epic journey of four Asian-American women traveling through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Along the way, their experience will become one of bonding, friendship, belonging...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby Join MGM Horror Thriller ‘Dark Harvest’ (Exclusive)

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser and Luke Kirby have joined the cast of Dark Harvest, a horror-thriller that David Slade is directing for MGM. Casey Likes and E’myri Crutchfield will star in the project, which Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl are producing via Matt Tolmach Productions. The film, an adaptation of Norman Partridge’s 2007 Bram Stoker Award-winning novel of the same name, is set in a small Midwestern town in which every fall a supernatural specter rises from the cornfields and makes its way toward the town’s church. There, gangs of teenage boys hungrily await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Dave Chappelle’s Last Netflix Special Is a Season Finale with Nothing New to Say

At the opening of “The Closer,” Dave Chappelle makes an announcement of sorts: This is his last Netflix special for the foreseeable future. Along with that statement comes a promise, that he’ll use the next hour as an explanation of all the jokes (and their resultant controversies) from the previous five longform efforts that have debuted on the platform since 2017. In that way, it’s hard not to see “The Closer” as a season finale of sorts — as one last anthology installment that brings into focus the full impact of a comedy project that, for the better part of a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ted Lasso Finale Video: Is Sam Leaving Richmond (and Rebecca) Behind?

Has Edwin Akufo made Sam Obisanya an offer he can’t refuse? Ted Lasso‘s penultimate Season 2 episode saw the billionaire football enthusiast present Richmond’s rising star with an opportunity to come play for his newly acquired club in Morocco. Afterwards, a conflicted Rebecca confronted Sam, expressing her desire for him to stay in London. The following clip from Friday’s finale sees Rebecca receive a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from  Akufo, expressing sympathy for Richmond’s presumed loss. But as Higgins soon reveals, Sam has yet to make up his mind, one way or the other.   Sam and Rebecca’s (somewhat) secret fling began in Episode...
TV SERIES

