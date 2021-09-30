Wild cards
The Way Down (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): American cultlike organizations have many forms: MLMs, like LulaRoe; fundamentalist conservative groups like the ones that inspired Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Midnight Mass, and Wild Wild Country; and consumption-related ones like Weight Watchers and time-shares. But it’s a special type of cult that combines several of those at once, which Gwen Shamblin did by merging her self-help weight loss book The Weigh Down with evangelical Christianity shot through with good old American puritanism. (Oh, you Puritans! Why couldn’t you have stopped your culture contributions at witch hunts and Thanksgiving?) You should at least watch the trailer to see how big Gwen’s hair gets over the years, and check out our season review later today.www.avclub.com
