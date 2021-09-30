CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fact check: Flu cases declined during 2020-2021 season compared to previous years – but not by 379M

By Chiara Vercellone, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

The claim: Reported flu cases dropped by 379 million in one year

Cooler temperatures and  flu vaccines have returned, and with them so has misinformation about flu cases and COVID-19.

A Sept. 25 Facebook post that accrued more than 9,800 shares in four days claims the number of flu cases vastly decreased within one year.

"Imagine believing flu cases dropped by 379,998,178 in one year?" reads the screenshot of an April 11 tweet by user @cissylala.

The original tweet accrued almost 800 retweets and 3,000 likes as of Sept. 29.

Fact check: Flu activity is low so far, likely because of pandemic precautions

The text plays on various conspiracy theories, which independent fact-checking organizations have debunked, including some that argue flu cases decreased because COVID-19 was actually a "seasonal" flu and people were being diagnosed with the virus instead of the flu.

While there were fewer cases of the flu during the 2020-2021 winter, the numbers aren't nearly as big as the post claims. And there's an easy explanation for the dropoff: lockdowns, face masks and social distancing.

USA TODAY reached out to the poster and the original Twitter user for comment.

Fact check: Inhaling hydrogen peroxide for COVID-19 is dangerous, experts warn

Flu cases dropped by 55 million at most

Cissy Lala, the Twitter user who made the claim in April, told USA TODAY in an email she found the 379 million figure on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. But USA TODAY found no evidence the CDC ever shared that figure.

She also pointed to a USA TODAY article from May regarding the decrease in flu cases during the most recent winter season.

In that article, however, USA TODAY reported the change between the two years was closer to 36 million.

The CDC said there were 2,038 flu cases reported in the United States between Sept. 27, 2020, and April 24, USA TODAY reported. The season before, between October 2019 and April 2020, the agency estimated about 38 million cases of flu.

Earlier this year, other news outlets also reported that about 38 million people were sick with the flu during the 2019-2020 season.

Fact check: Ad agency behind viral 'Don't get vaccinated' ad, not funeral home

A July CDC update on the count of flu cases for the 2020-2021 season, which the agency designated to be between Sept. 28, 2020, and May 22, said about 1,675 people tested positive for an influenza virus.

The latest flu estimates from the CDC say between 39 million and 56 million people were sick with the flu in the 2019-20 season.

So at most, that's around 55 million fewer cases in one year – not 379 million.

COVID-19 response slowed flu, too

The dramatic drop in flu cases came amid an unprecedented pandemic in which people took unprecedented steps to avoid passing a virus. Those actions affected COVID-19's spread, but other diseases like the flu as well, experts say.

The CDC said COVID-19 mitigation measures like wearing face masks, hand washing and physical distancing, contributed to the decline of flu cases in the 2020-2021 season.

Flu vaccines, which were distributed at a record high for the 2020-21 season with more than 193 million doses, may have also contributed, the agency said.

Dr. John Swartzberg , a professor emeritus of infectious diseases at the University of California, Berkeley in the school of public health told USA TODAY in May the 2020-21 numbers were like nothing he's seen before. He said he hopes the pandemic taught Americans how safety measures can be used for other viruses, not just COVID-19.

“It could really make us a lot healthier," he said.

Fact check: FDA never said unvaccinated people are more educated than vaccinated

Our rating: False

We rate the claim that reported flu cases dropped by 379 million in one year FALSE, based on our research. CDC data shows that between 39 and 56 million people were sick during the 2019-2020 flu season, compared to slightly over 1,000 during the 2020-21 season. The person who made the claim told USA TODAY she saw the figure on the CDC website, but USA TODAY found no evidence of that figure.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Flu cases declined during 2020-2021 season compared to previous years – but not by 379M

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate update: Everyone who is required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates have been implemented in many organizations -- and they're working. For instance, Tyson Foods now has a 91% vaccination rate among its employees. New York City school teachers and staff now have to show proof that they've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says a school vaccine mandate is on the table.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Fact Check: Has Norway "Reclassified" COVID As Flu?

As Norway eases its COVID restrictions this month, there are a number of articles and social posts media going around that say “Norway has reclassified COVID-19 as common flu.” Such claims suggest that health authorities in the Scandinavian country have admitted that COVID-19 is “no more dangerous” than other common respiratory illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Flu#Seasonal Influenza#Flu Vaccines#Flu Season#Cissylala#Cdc
fortscott.biz

Preventive COVID Measures Have Reduced Flu Season Cases

The 2020-2021 flu season saw a 96% drop in total flu deaths from the 2019-2020 flu season. In the 20-21 flu season, there were 2 deaths where flu was the contributing cause of death and 4 deaths where flu was the direct cause of death, compared to 19-20 flu season where 23 deaths where flu was the contributing cause and 118 deaths where flu was the direct cause. There was also a drastic decrease in strep and other contagious illnesses during the 20-21 season as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
q13fox.com

Health experts fear high flu case numbers during 2021-2022 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAMMAMISH, Wash. - COVID-19 isn’t the only virus vexing health leaders-- the upcoming flu season is causing concern. Health experts said the 2020-2021 flu season was mild because COVID-19 precautions, like wearing masks and social distancing, reduced the spread. However, the CDC said relaxed mitigation measures like stay-home orders and mask mandates may result in an increase in flu activity for 2021-2022.
SAMMAMISH, WA
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Flu cases expected to increase this flu season during the pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —As we enter the fall season, it also means the start of flu season. Some health care experts are concerned about the flu and the common cold combining with high numbers of COVID-19 cases across the Cape Fear. Dr. Kristin Kirkland, a family physician at Promina Health,...
WILMINGTON, NC
NBC4 Columbus

Doctors discuss flu season after cases drop last year

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–October is here and so is the start of flu season, but is Ohio ready for the flu after having few cases last year?. Dr. Joseph Gastaldo and Dr. Mysheika Roberts are urging people to get their flu shot along with the covid vaccine. Both doctors said this year’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOWK

What’s flu season looking like this year compared to last year?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As flu season approaches, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is rolling out a new initiative. This is to help stop the spread of the flu and COVID-19 going into the cooler months. Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says it was a very slow flu...
CHARLESTON, WV
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 15 News

Unheard Concerns: Thousands blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

United States primed for worst flu season in years, doctors warn

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The weather is starting to cool down and that means flu season is around the corner. Doctors warn that this flu season could be worse than usual. Social distancing and mask-wearing for the past two years meant that the previous flu seasons have had fewer flu...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kjzz.org

Arizona Hospitals Brace For Flu Season As COVID-19 Cases Remain High

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona appear to be leveling off. But fall is officially here, and hospital leaders worry seasonal illnesses will strain the state’s health care system. At this time last year, many Arizona cities were still requiring face masks, many schools were still teaching remotely, and some businesses still...
ARIZONA STATE
KJCT8

Flu season could be worse than past years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Flu season is just about here and continues to be a threat with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Experts say they are concerned about the fact we didn’t see much flu last year. Now that mask mandates have been loosened we may expect to see a convergence of a pandemic plus flu season at the same time, when we’re already seeing a crunch in our healthcare facilities.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ohio reports second ‘swine flu’ case of 2021

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a new human infection with an influenza A(H1N2) variant (A(H1N2)v) virus was reported by Ohio. This is the second H1N2v case reported this year in the state. The patient is <18 years of age, was not hospitalized, and has completely...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

261K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy