Prison clashes leave at least 116 dead in Ecuador

 6 days ago
Clashes between rival gangs that erupted in a prison in Ecuador left 116 people dead and about 80 others wounded, Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso said. Journalist Stefano Pozzebon reports.

