The 20/20 Series with Director of Photography Claudia Raschke

nyfa.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March 2021, we had the pleasure of welcoming Director of Photography Claudia Raschke as part of The 20/20 Series, created by NYFA’s Creative Director of Filmmaking and Cinematography, Liz Hinlein. Claudia Raschke is an award-winning New York City-based cinematographer, whose notable award-winning films include the Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning documentary “RBG,” the Oscar-nominated film “God is Bigger Than Elvis” (HBO), the Peabody Award-winning film “Black Magic” (ESPN), the Oscar short-listed “Mad Hot Ballroom” (Paramount), “Particle Fever” (Bond), “Atomic Homefront” (HBO), and “The Freedom to Marry” (Argot Pictures). Her new cinematic feature documentary work includes the Sundance Film Festival selected “My Name is Pauli Murray” (Participant Media) and the 2021 premiere of “Julia” (CNN /Imagine Entertainment), as well as PBS/American Masters productions of “The Code Breaker” and “Ballerina Boys.” It was also recently announced then, that Raschke was lensing the National Geographic “FAUCI” documentary about epidemiologist and famed White House COVID-19 pandemic advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. Read more about this online event here.

nyfa.edu

New York Film Academy (NYFA) Welcomes Netflix’s ‘Blood Brothers’ Director & Executive Producer Marcus A. Clarke to the Q&A-List Series

Marcus A. Clarke, Brooklyn-born director and producer, joined NYFA’s virtual Q&A-List Series with Tova Laiter in a live video interview. Clarke, director and executive producer of the acclaimed Netflix documentary, Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, discussed his career in filmmaking and how he landed the role of storyteller for two iconic American men.
BROOKLYN, NY
