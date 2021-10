Four weeks into the 2021 season and the 3-0 Arizona Cardinals have found themselves in a huge Week 4 matchup against 3-0 Los Angeles Rams. Heading into their first NFC West matchup of the season against the Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals have yet to lose a game this year. The Cardinals are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 and with a win over the Rams this weekend, Arizona could be sitting with a 4-0 record for just the second time since 1974.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO