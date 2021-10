A survey of soon-to-be college freshmen revealed that around 42% of them believe that the pandemic has affected their choice of major. In the spring, Intelligent — a team that has created a website for free general knowledge — asked 1,250 high school seniors about their interests and found that there was a significant change in the results from 2019. It believes that freshmen are having a more difficult time choosing a major and that the pandemic could be playing a role in this.

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO