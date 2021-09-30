Special Weather Statement issued for Western El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Western El Paso County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Dona Ana and west central El Paso Counties through 1130 PM MDT At 1106 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sunland Park, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include West El Paso, Central El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo and La Union. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 8 and 14, and between mile markers 16 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH