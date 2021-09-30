CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

State gives parents choice for quarantine

Hammond Daily Star
 6 days ago

Tangipahoa Parish School System will follow the state education department’s parent choice quarantine option, officials said Wednesday. With the parent choice option, mandatory quarantines for students defined as “close contact” will no longer be required. Instead, a student’s parent or legal guardian will be immediately notified of the exposure and will have the option to quarantine the child or allow him or her to remain in school.

www.hammondstar.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Ship’s anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Tangipahoa, LA
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Government
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#Quarantine#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy