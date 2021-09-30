State gives parents choice for quarantine
Tangipahoa Parish School System will follow the state education department’s parent choice quarantine option, officials said Wednesday. With the parent choice option, mandatory quarantines for students defined as “close contact” will no longer be required. Instead, a student’s parent or legal guardian will be immediately notified of the exposure and will have the option to quarantine the child or allow him or her to remain in school.www.hammondstar.com
