Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 07:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Barrow; Jackson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Middle Oconee River near Arcade affecting Jackson and Barrow Counties. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Middle Oconee River near Arcade. * From Wednesday morning to Friday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture upstream and downstream from the gage at Georgia Highway 82. A few dirt access roads will be flooded. A residential yard just downstream will begin to flood.

BARROW COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO