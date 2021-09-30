CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 23:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Dona Ana and west central El Paso Counties through 1130 PM MDT At 1106 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sunland Park, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include West El Paso, Central El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo and La Union. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 8 and 14, and between mile markers 16 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley, Kofa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gila River Valley; Kofa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Yuma County through NOON MST At 1137 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dateland, or 49 miles northwest of Ajo, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dateland and Paloma. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 60 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 07:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-05 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Southern Erie; Wyoming PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will continue across the higher terrain of the Southern Tier, and areas south and east of Buffalo early this morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than a half mile in some locations. Most of the fog will be limited to the higher hilltops and also locally near Batavia, with better visibility in the lower elevations and valleys.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 12:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Yuma and southeastern Imperial Counties through 630 AM MST/630 AM PDT/ At 544 AM MST/544 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of San Luis, or 14 miles southeast of Gadsden, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Wellton, Kinter, Algodones Dunes, Andrade, Winterhaven, Araby, Blaisdell and Ligurta. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 34. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 78 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Palo Verde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 12:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 09:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Palo Verde Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern La Paz, northwestern Yuma and east central Imperial Counties through 945 AM MST/945 AM PDT/ At 901 AM MST/901 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Martinez Lake, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake and Yuma Proving Ground. This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 45 and 74. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
State
Texas State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Palo Verde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 12:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Palo Verde Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern La Paz, northwestern Yuma, northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties through 730 AM MST/730 AM PDT/ At 641 AM MST/641 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Yuma Proving Ground, or 15 miles north of Martinez Lake, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blythe, Quartzsite, Cibola, Palo Verde, Ripley, Yuma Proving Ground, Blythe Airport, East Blythe and Ehrenberg. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 15. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 146 and 156. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 82 and 102. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 08:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 08:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Parker Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern La Paz, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties through 845 AM MST/845 AM PDT/ At 805 AM MST/805 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of Quartzsite, or 18 miles south of Parker, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parker, Quartzsite, Bouse, Buckskin Mountain Park and Poston. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 14 and 26. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 30. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 101 and 146, between mile markers 148 and 154, and between mile markers 156 and 161. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Valley, Palo Verde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 12:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST/800 PM PDT/ for southwestern and west central Arizona. Target Area: Chuckwalla Valley; Palo Verde Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central La Paz, northwestern Yuma, northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties through 1230 PM MST/1230 PM PDT/ At 1203 PM MST/1203 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Blythe, or 39 miles south of Parker, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blythe, Quartzsite, Ripley, Cibola, Ehrenberg and East Blythe. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 32. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 149 and 156. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 08:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southeast Yuma County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Yuma County through 915 AM MST At 823 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Ligurta, or 14 miles southeast of Fortuna Foothills, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fortuna Foothills. This includes AZ Interstate 8 near mile marker 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Palo Verde Valley by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 06:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gila River Valley; Southeast Yuma County; Yuma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Yuma County through 730 AM MST At 639 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ligurta, or near Fortuna Foothills, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Tyson, Kinter, Ligurta, Mohawk and Roll. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 12 and 57. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 32 and 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Parker Valley by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 07:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central La Paz; Gila River Valley; Kofa; Parker Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central La Paz, northeastern Yuma, northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties through 800 AM MST/800 AM PDT/ At 737 AM MST/737 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Blythe to 11 miles southeast of Kofa Wildlife Refuge to near Paloma. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blythe, Quartzsite, Nicholls Warm Springs, Salome, Brenda, Blythe Airport, Ripley, Vicksburg Junction, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Vicksburg, Harcuvar, Palm Canyon, Poston, East Blythe and Ehrenberg. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 69. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 143 and 156. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 57. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Valley, Palo Verde Valley by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley, Kofa, Yuma by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Tonopah Desert Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Maricopa County through 1130 AM MST At 1106 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Aguila to 15 miles north of Tonopah. Movement was north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Aguila. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 82 and 106. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley, Kofa, Yuma by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barrow, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 07:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Barrow; Jackson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Middle Oconee River near Arcade affecting Jackson and Barrow Counties. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Middle Oconee River near Arcade. * From Wednesday morning to Friday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture upstream and downstream from the gage at Georgia Highway 82. A few dirt access roads will be flooded. A residential yard just downstream will begin to flood.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley, Kofa, Yuma by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for south central Arizona. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 215 PM MST At 148 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Aguila, or 15 miles southwest of Wickenburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wickenburg and Aguila. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 80 and 111. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

