Someone's theoretical beliefs are often clouded when the ultimate human motivator emerges - self interest.One of the few concepts I learned during introductory political science courses that hasn't fallen through the hourglass of time is what's known as the tragedy of the commons. The theory posits that when a common good is broadly accessible, it will eventually be depleted because societal health is overwhelmed by the ever-powerful force of self interest. One of the reasons I still remember this theory, I think, is because of how often I am reminded of it. Whenever I read reports of an animal species...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 27 MINUTES AGO