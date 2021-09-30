CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 23:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Smith, southeastern Phillips and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1206 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillipsburg, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Phillipsburg around 1210 AM CDT. Agra around 1225 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

