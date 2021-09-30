CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo, CO

Suspect in Chile and Frijoles Festival shooting turns himself in

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GWQ9_0cCUFY0K00

On Wednesday night, the man wanted in connection to the shooting at the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles festival surrendered to authorities.

18-year-old Victor Villalobos was wanted for attempted first-degree murder after shooting a man multiple times on Saturday night.

The disturbance involved only the two men at the festival. When police arrived, they discovered the victim was shot several times. The man was then taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Chile and Frijoles festival continued the next day but with increased security.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Pueblo, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Society
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Frijoles#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy