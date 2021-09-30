Union College hockey ready to return after COVID-canceled seasons

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After over a year and a half away from the game, the Union College men’s and women’s hockey teams are ready to return to the ice. Union College canceled their ice hockey seasons last year due to the pandemic. The men will hit the ice against another opponent for the first time Saturday, a scrimmage with rival RPI. Their first regular season matchup will be Friday, October 8th at New Hampshire.