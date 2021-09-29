CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Cass County remains in orange on Indiana’s COVID-19 metrics map as of Sept. 29, 2021

Cover picture for the articleLast Updated on September 29, 2021 by Cass County Online. The Indiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 county metrics and advisory levels on Wednesdays. On Sept. 29, 2021, Cass County stayed in orange for the eighth week, with 289 weekly cases per 100,000 residents, down from 366 last week, and a 7-day all tests positivity rate of 10.12%, down from 13.12% last Wednesday. You can see the map at coronavirus.in.gov.(Get more info on the County Metrics Map and Guidelines here – PDF)

