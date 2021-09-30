CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

‘We have to fight for these conditions’: why Danish meat plant workers are Europe’s best paid

By Holly Young and Ella McSweeney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
Horsens meat plant in northern Denmark where workers are hired directly, rather than via agencies or subcontractors.

He starts work at 6am and deals with animal carcasses. The pigs are first put to sleep with gas, then the workers slit their throats to let the blood drain out. Vestergaard’s job is to remove any injuries from the carcasses, such as broken bones, which the vets on the line identify. If the gallbladder is accidentally punctured, for example, a yellow fluid can seep on to the meat, and Vestergaard has to remove it.

“We have six seconds per pig for one operation, and then there is a new pig. We do the same over and over again. That is how we earn our money.”

It can be unrelenting for workers, and typically the speed leads to repetitive strain injuries, but Vestergaard says workers at his plant regularly shift around to avoid this. “It’s the law – the government has to protect us, so they say we have to move around.”

Vestergaard works at Horsens meat plant in northern Denmark – the largest and one of the most modern pig abattoirs in Europe, run by Danish Crown, Europe’s biggest pork producer. Throughout his career he has seen the industry in his country transform.

We have some fine conditions in Denmark compared to other meat factory workers in Europe. But we have to fight for them

The Guardian

The Guardian

