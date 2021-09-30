Light agenda covered by Defiance Board of DD
Masks once again are the dress du jour at the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities board meeting which met Tuesday evening with a light agenda. Posted on the front door is a sign that states masks are required to enter. When asked about the toll of COVID-19 this year, Tim Bowers, superintendent of the board, said that the Good Samaritan school had to be closed for two days one week because 50% of the students were out with illness.www.crescent-news.com
