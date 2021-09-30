CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Light agenda covered by Defiance Board of DD

By TIM REYNOLDS treynolds@crescent-news.com
Crescent-News
 6 days ago

Masks once again are the dress du jour at the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities board meeting which met Tuesday evening with a light agenda. Posted on the front door is a sign that states masks are required to enter. When asked about the toll of COVID-19 this year, Tim Bowers, superintendent of the board, said that the Good Samaritan school had to be closed for two days one week because 50% of the students were out with illness.

