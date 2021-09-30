Food commodities to be distributed in Defiance
Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Pickup will be inside the building. Food items for distribution include: orange juice, tomato juice, beef stew, spaghetti sauce, applesauce, green beans, vegetable soup, vegetable oil, flour, egg noodles, spaghetti noodles, elbow macaroni, macaroni and cheese, Toastee O's, crispy rice cereal, raisins, shelf stable milk, butter, fresh eggs, orange juice singles, frozen blueberries, split chicken breast and ground beef.www.crescent-news.com
