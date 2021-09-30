Power off, force restart iPhone 13, enable recovery mode, DFU mode, etc. [Video]
Last week Apple released four new iPhone models: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Like all iPhones that Apple sells these days, with the exception of the iPhone SE, feature “edge to edge” displays, and lack a physical Home button. For these modern devices, you’ll utilize the Volume buttons and Side buttons to facilitate force restarts, invoke recovery mode, enter DFU mode, and more. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for the details.newsbrig.com
Comments / 0