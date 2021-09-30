CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor uses iPhone 13 Pro’s Macro camera to check patients’ eyes

By Erin Fox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the new features of the iPhone 13 Pro is the addition of a new Macro mode for capturing very close-up photos and videos with the camera. While most users have been using the new mode to capture details of nature, Doctor Tommy Korn has discovered that the iPhone 13 Pro’s Macro camera can also be useful for eye treatment.

