In what’s turning out to be an epic division race for the ages, LA’s win over the Rockies today in extras could end up being the turning point. Heading into Thursday’s season finale matinee with the Rockies, Max Scherzer had been near flawless since being traded to the Dodgers at the deadline, posting a 0.78 ERA in 58 IP and emerging as the NL Cy Young favorite. However, Coors Field can make even the elite pitchers look ordinary and for the first time in 10 starts, Mad Max looked mortal. The Dodgers’ new ace gave up 5 runs on 102 pitches in 5 innings of work.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO