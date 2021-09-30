CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding, OH

Tinora High School 2021 Homecoming court

Crescent-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tinora High School Homecoming court will be presented at Friday evening’s football game when the Rams host the visiting Paulding Panthers. Members of the court include, front row from left: crown bearer Gavin Smiddy, freshman attendant Nova Okuley, sophomore attendant Tegan Norden, senior queen candidates Brooklyn Reineke, Makenna Reetz and Macey Schlosser, junior attendant Anna Frazer, and crown bearer Meredith Canales. Back row from left are: freshman escort Ethan Lichtenwald, sophomore escort B.J. Morlock, senior king candidates Nolan Schafer, Bryce Bailey, and Paul Colon, and junior escort Drake Rittenhouse.

NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
