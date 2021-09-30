CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Apple TV+’s ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’: TV Review

By Daniel Fienberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztXI8_0cCUC8Cs00

I’m not sure that I’ve necessarily missed Jon Stewart on my TV.

Now, before you dust off your pitchforks, let me clarify. The Daily Show , in its incarnation under Stewart’s watch, was one of the best and most influential TV shows ever made. And part of having such influence is that it lives on after you’re off the air. Even if Stewart left TV in 2015, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver and Samantha Bee carry on with a Stewart-inspired voice on a nightly or weekly basis, while Larry Wilmore, Hasan Minhaj, Michelle Wolf and Wyatt Cenac have done the same for briefer periods. And that’s saying nothing of the exceptional and initially underrated work that Trevor Noah has done as Stewart’s direct successor on The Daily Show .

That may be why, having watched two episodes of Apple TV+’s The Problem With Jon Stewart , I’m not sure I’m necessarily thrilled to have Jon Stewart back on my TV. Not yet. Or not entirely.

The problem with The Problem With Jon Stewart (I’m creatively lazy and if you give me a layup, I’m taking a layup) is that critics have been sent two episodes that seem to represent two completely different visions of the show, one that feels like a specific and refined addition to the comedy-news hybrid landscape, and one that feels like an uninspired (but not wholly unfunny) rehash of the longer-form, issue-specific shows that Stewart’s heirs pioneered in carving out their own spaces.

The first episode, titled “War,” has a clean and presumably reusable three-act structure.

In the first act, Stewart semi-seriously goofs on a broad topic before refining it to the episode’s actual “problem.” In this case, it’s the question of when our universal support for “our troops” becomes a support-of-convenience, particularly looking at the health risk presented by so-called burn pits on military bases and the failure of government bureaucracy to adequately treat their consequences. In the second act, Stewart leads a panel conversation with people who are directly and specifically affected by the problem. In this case, it’s a group of veterans and veteran-adjacent advocates, sharing personal stories and searing condemnations of a busted system. In the final act, Stewart attempts to seek answers on how to address and remedy the problem. In this case, Stewart sits down with Denis McDonough, secretary of Veterans Affairs, to vent and explore possible recourse.

The episode is peppered with Stewart’s insecurities about his TV return and the purpose of his new show. Its humor is driven by gags about Apple TV+’s brand identity, the fact that he’s aged a little since MTV’s You Wrote It, You Watch It , and jokes about the episode’s lack of jokes. More than comedy, it’s driven by Stewart’s personal passion. He’s invested in every question and every conversation, and the whole thing has purpose. Even if it isn’t tied to a single real-world news peg, it’s completely timely.

The second episode, titled “Freedom,” is an episode of The Daily Show , or rather an episode of The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore , stretched to 44 minutes.

In this episode, Stewart begins with a rant about claims that COVID protocols represent a sacrifice of freedoms, targeting right-wing talking points, especially comparisons between mask-wearing or vaccine mandates and Nazi Germany. It’s a Daily Show monologue right down to Stewart’s uncoiled exasperation and various beloved mannerisms. That’s followed by an extended, two-part panel conversation with three international guests determined to illustrate how actual authoritarian regimes behave and why we’re not that. It’s less specific, less timely and unnervingly smug, especially given that the total number of viewers of a new Jon Stewart show likely to have compared vaccine passports to Hitler is close to zero.

I’m completely accepting of a problem for which the solution is “Stop being selfish and stop being stupid,” but couching the experiences of civilians in Egypt, the Philippines and Venezuela exclusively in “See, this is worse than the United States!” terms leaves an icky aftertaste. There’s little storytelling imperative to this episode and, without that, the structure falls apart.

Even in the episode I liked, there’s a work-in-progress aspect to the structure. Periodically, and for no real reason, Stewart announces a break, as if a reflex from years of kicking to commercials, for little filmed “bits,” almost none of which are really funny. They tend to be derivative, like “Ken Burns Presents Ken’s Burn” — basically Kate McKinnon’s “Ginsburn” gag from SNL sans embellishment. Each episode is interspersed with behind-the-scenes conversations with Stewart’s writers and producers, which accentuate the diversity of the staff but are basically a variation on the cacophonous cackling of the TMZ TV show, with Stewart as a less-dehydrated version of Harvey Levin.

It’s my hunch that some viewers will have the exact opposite reaction, preferring the comic familiarity of Stewart’s outrage in the second episode to the sincerity in the first. It’ll be interesting to see which way subsequent episodes lean. Jon Stewart’s voice may not necessarily be essential to today’s TV landscape, but these episodes, hit-and-miss though they are, show how he might absolutely have value to add.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels Pays Tribute To Weekend Update’s Norm Macdonald As NBC Show Picks Up 81st Emmy Win

Saturday Night Live picked up its fifth straight win in the Variety Sketch Series category. The long-running NBC comedy series beat HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. Creator and exec producer Lorne Michaels paid tribute to former Weekend Update star Norm Macdonald during his acceptance speech. It takes SNL’s Emmy total to 81 wins. Macdonald anchored Weekend Update for three and a half seasons and was on the show for five seasons between 1993 and 1998. “Weekend Update has been part of SNL for 46 seasons and here I’d like to pay tribute to one of the best we ever had, Norm Macdonald,” said Michaels. Michaels...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ken Aymong, One of ‘SNL’s’ Longest-Serving Producers, Is Retiring

Ken Aymong, a key producer at NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” who has helped maintain the business of the venerable late-night program for more than three decades, is stepping down from his post. The cast nodded to Aymong’s departure early Sunday morning during the final minutes of the first episode of “SNL’s” 47th season, with Colin Jost holding up a placard that read, “We’ll miss you, Ken.” Aymong has decided to retire, according to a person familiar with the matter, after joining the program in the mid-1980s. Aymong has been a key lieutenant of executive producer Lorne Michaels for many years, along with...
CELEBRITIES
The Oregonian

‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’: Former ‘Daily Show’ host returns to a crowded TV field he helped create

By the time Jon Stewart left his position behind the desk of “The Daily Show,” in 2015, the onetime host of “Short Attention Span Theater” had transformed not only his own career, but the role of late-night comedy shows. In his 16 years hosting “The Daily Show,” Stewart became an essential voice when it came to delivering news and analysis, especially for young viewers who weren’t likely to tune in to the broadcast network nightly news reports that their parents watched.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wolf
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Harvey Levin
Person
Wyatt Cenac
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Ken Burns
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
John Oliver
Person
Denis Mcdonough
Person
Larry Wilmore
Person
Jon Stewart
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series, ‘The Amazing World of Gumball’ Returning, ‘Arcane’ Voice Cast Announced, ‘Rugrats’ Renewed, ‘Firefly Lane’ Casting, ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Trailer and More!

Peacock has ordered a TV spinoff of the series Pitch Perfect. Adam Devine will lead the series, reprising his role of Bumper Allen from the movies. The series follows the character as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

What’s New to Streaming, Including ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ and the untitled Joan Rivers limited series

The Problem With Jon Stewart debuts globally on Apple TV+ Sept. 30, with new episodes premiering every other week. The series also airs a companion podcast every week. Episode topics will range from the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to supporting the working class. Problem is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions.
TV & VIDEOS
ravallirepublic.com

Jon Stewart returns to TV with deep dive show

Six years after he quit his satirical "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart is returning to television with a new venture looking at current affairs in depth. Francesca Lynagh reports.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Show
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’: TV Review

Fox’s Our Kind of People is easy to want to like, and occasionally it’s actually easy to like. Billed as a juicy family saga à la Empire (with whom it shares executive producer Lee Daniels), the hourlong drama promises dramatic twists, luxe-life wish fulfillment and fabulously attired actors ripping into each other at fancy parties — all with an undercurrent of social commentary, based as it is on Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed 1999 book of the same name about the Black upper class in America. Alas, though the show delivers to some degree on all the above, it’s also seriously hindered...
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Jon Stewart on his 6-year hiatus from TV

Jon Stewart says being away from the daily grind of TV for the last six years — after he left The Daily Show and before his return in AppleTV+’s The Problem with Jon Stewart — was the hard reset he needed. “I felt like The Daily Show [became] like looking...
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

New this week: ‘Sopranos’ prequel, new Jon Stewart series, ‘La Brea’ on NBC & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including “The Soprano’s” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, “The Guilty,” a movie thriller starring Jake Gyllenhall that premieres on Netflix Friday, and “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” a new series starring comedy legend Jon Stewart, debuting on Apple TV+.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Philippines
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Country
Germany
TODAY.com

Jon Stewart talks about his return to TV after 6 years

It’s been six years since Jon Stewart signed off from “The Daily Show,” but on Thursday he comes back with a new show, “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” that takes on serious issues facing the country. Speaking exclusively with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Stewart calls the new show “an evolution that makes sense.” He also talks about his new passion: drumming!Sept. 29, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Sun-Times

Intelligence at the root of ‘The Problem,’ Jon Stewart’s funny, thought-provoking new series

The problem with Jon Stewart is he signed off as host of “The Daily Show” in 2015, at a time when we needed him the most. Not that Stewart didn’t deserve to take a break from the grind of a four-times-a-week show after 16 Emmy-spangled years and not that Trevor Noah hasn’t been a worthy successor — but it would have been awesome to hear Stewart’s wry and sardonic and fact-fueled takes on all the madness that has transpired in our world over the last half-dozen years.
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

The Problem With Jon Stewart has the potential to be great because it's so unfunny and unpolished

One of the criticisms of Jon Stewart's Daily Show tenure is that it emphasized civility. "A generation or more of Comedy Central viewers came to consciousness about current events by watching Stewart lethally and expertly skewering political actors," says Lili Loofbourow. "He did this so successfully, with such precise and well-chosen juxtapositions, that he sometimes in retrospect—at least according to his critics—overshot the mark, transmogrifying the outrageous into the merely grotesque or absurd. Back in 2012, Steve Almond argued in the Baffler that Stewart modeled a form of political engagement that neutered political anger by creating a communal space where the bad guys were so self-evidently ridiculous that there was no real need for civic activism; complacent chuckles would suffice. He took particular issue with Stewart’s habit of emphasizing civility as a fundamental value and the facile centrism with which he insisted—and still insists—that 'both sides have their way of shutting down debate.'.... I wasn’t convinced by this at the time—I liked Stewart and was pretty pro-civility myself—but I think subsequent events have proved Almond right. Stewart was an artist, but his medium demanded round edges. He could channel his outrage hilariously and powerfully in his monologues, which were never less than crisp and perfectly timed, and pivot with ease to the interview. The effect was smooth, digestible. Even when the guest was an adversary, there was bouncy good humor to the whole enterprise; after a little sparring, Stewart would wrap up with a 'Bill O’Reilly, everyone!' that genially defanged any preceding confrontation. Each half-hour was rigorously structured: The commentary had an arc; the interview had a shape. However distressing the news imparted therein might have been, a Daily Show episode felt like a fully digested thought. You could let it go. This is not true of The Problem With Jon Stewart. The two episodes made available to reviewers are fascinatingly unpolished. Stewart’s monologue in the first episode, 'War,' gets few laughs for good reason: It’s not punchy or precise, and it lacks that Stewart rhythm we’ve all come to expect. A behind-the-scenes discussion between the writers of how the show will be structured feels necessary, if only to orient the audience, but turns out not to really hold for the second episode, 'Freedom.' Whereas a typical correspondent’s interview in The Daily Show was skillfully edited to make politicians look like absolute idiots—in a way that could feel mildly comforting, if only because the segments were so definitive and irrefutable—the interviews in The Problem With Jon Stewart are sort of upsetting and shapeless." Loofbourow adds: "The Problem With Jon Stewart isn’t very funny. As one of my colleagues put it, reflecting on how Stewart’s descendants are doing his schtick better than he is, 'It’s like the master became the student.' But Stewart might be attempting something messier and more serious than his former work. He’s trying to grow up. Stewart used to insist he was just a comedian whenever he was holding others—like Tucker Carlson in that famous Crossfire interview—to higher standards. For better and worse, he’s not using that excuse anymore."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Peacock’s ‘One of Us Is Lying’: TV Review

Peacock’s One of Us Is Lying is a little bit Breakfast Club, a little bit Gossip Girl, a little bit Pretty Little Liars, and a whole lot aware that it’s building on the tropes and stereotypes that came long before it — characters regularly name-check other shows, movies and genres, including horror and true crime. But acknowledging the clichés it’s trafficking in isn’t the same thing as transcending them, and the result of all this mixing and matching is a teen murder mystery series that’s consistently watchable but never quite great. Based on the book by Karen McManus, the drama begins...
TV SERIES
Detroit News

Review: The future is doomed in Apple TV+ sci-fi series 'Foundation'

In “Foundation” science says civilization is doomed but the world’s leaders don’t want to talk about it. Isaac Asimov may have written his first Foundation novel in 1951 but his work’s essence still resonates today. And while it may occasionally be pompous and ponderous, the new series adaptation “Foundation” on Apple TV+ keeps Asimov at its core while spinning off in all sorts of new directions.
DETROIT, MI
Marietta Daily Journal

‘Foundation’ review: Apple TV+ takes a big swing adapting Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi book series

One of the appeals of science fiction is the way it can shift reality a few notches, this way or that, and then show us how things might play out. What if some of the basic details of life were different — how would it all go? Sci-fi for the screen often isn’t interested in these kinds of questions, though. When you peel back all the high-concept window dressing, so many of these projects are just stories of war and domination transplanted to a futuristic setting. Not all. But a lot. I find that to be so uninspired, and I’m probably in a minority because there are plenty of audiences for this sort of thing. With its new series “Foundation,” Apple TV+ is banking you’re one of them.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy