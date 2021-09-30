CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, MO

Jamestown man faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle, guns and tools over the weekend

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
JAMESTOWN, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Moniteau County prosecutor has charged a Jamestown man with multiple counts of burglary and tampering with a vehicle after multiple incidents last Saturday.

Jonathan Lucas is charged with three counts of tampering with a vehicle, stealing a gun, two counts of burglary and property damage.

On Saturday at 4 a.m., a Moniteau County Sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a theft of a truck and trailer in Cooper County. The deputy spotted the truck headed in another director but lost it after making a U-turn documents say.

At 7:28 a.m. Saturday, a deputy investigated a burglary/property damage at a residence in Jamestown. Someone attempted to steal a four-wheeler by hot-wiring it but couldn't get it to start according to court documents.

At 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Chief Deputy Zumwalt responded to the theft of a 2008 Honda UTV, a shotgun and multiple tools.

At 9:04 a.m. Saturday in California, Moniteau County Sheriff's deputy witnessed a man running on foot away from the stolen truck.

Deputies later recovered the stolen UTV at the scene of the stolen truck. Deputies also recovered the stolen gun and tools.

During the investigation, deputies identified Jonathan Lucas as a possible suspect. A deputy identified Lucas as the man that ran away from them in California.

On Monday, Lucas turned himself into authorities.

Lucas has a $150,000 cash or surety bond. Lucas will be arraigned Thursday.

