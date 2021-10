Better late than never, huh Ben Hutton? With most NHL teams trimming their training camp rosters down considerably over the past few days, the Anaheim Ducks have gone in the other direction. CapFriendly reports that the team has extended a PTO to veteran free agent defenseman Hutton. With Hutton unlikely to suit up for the Ducks tonight, he will have only two preseason games and just over a week of camp to prove he can stick with the team before they open the regular season on October 13.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO