Oxford firefighters act quickly to contain Kronospan fire

Oxford Fire Department responded to a fire call at the flooring material plant Kronospan in Eastaboga shortly after 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters acted quickly to contain the fire to a specific machine with automatic safety shut-offs, according to Oxford fire Department Chief Gary Sparks.

“In this process they use natural gas to heat up the thermal oil,” Sparks said. “Somewhere in that process something caught on fire, and started a fire inside the duct work.”

The Eastaboga Fire Department assisted OFD on the call. Firefighters were able to successfully contain the spread, and Sparks told The Star Wednesday evening that the rest of the plant should be functional at that time.

“It looked a lot worse than it was,” Sparks said.

According to the press release, thick black smoke was billowing from the area when firefighters arrived on the scene.

“Kronospan employees were crucial in communicating information so that OFD personnel were aware of what safety processes were already active,” the press release stated. “This also contributed to their ability to keep the fire in check until OFD arrived on scene.”

Sparks said a firefighter was injured with a minor steam burn that was treated at the scene that did not need immediate medical attention.

“He was treated on scene, and didn’t go to the hospital,” Sparks said. “But we did send him home for the rest of the shift.”