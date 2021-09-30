Poplar Grove News

I was sitting outside in the cool breeze last Wednesday, talking to a friend on the phone, when wow! A great blue heron flew across my yard, barely above the storage building, and right in front of me. It wasn’t thirty feet from me. He was coming from a neighbor’s...
A popular Heartland recreational spot wants your help in keeping it clean. Volunteers are organizing in Carter County in an effort to make Beaver Lake safer for the public. Millions more Americans are now eligible to get a third COVID-19 vaccine under a plan approved by the Centers for Disease Control.
Dorothymae “Dottie Mae” Groves, wife, mother, entrepreneur, author and award-winning quilter, moved to heaven Aug31, 2021. Born Nov, 29, 1940, in Pierceton, Indiana, Dorothymae clung to her favorite hymn’s message, ‘Great Is Thy Faithfulness’ throughout her life. Her father Noble Rouch, a teacher and bookbinder, and mother, Dorothy, were both graduates of Manchester College and raised her on a peppermint farm in Lakeville, Indiana, near South Bend. Her spiritual life grew beginning as a young child when she accompanied her Aunt Nettie to vacation Bible school at Indiana Chapel, once exclaiming, “Oh how I wanted to sing and sing my favorite song that I learned there, ‘O, Be Careful Little Eyes What You See.’” In high school, her favorite sport was track where she received many ribbons.
If you needed another reminder to be alert when out hiking or hunting this time of year, we've got one for you. A man hunting for Elk near Cody, Wyoming over the weekend was attacked by a Grizzly Bear. The man was later flown to a hospital in Billings with what were described as "non life threatening injuries"
Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2471 Sq. Ft. Great opportunity on this hard to find SINGLE STORY located in the Heart of The Woodlands!!! Nice open plan which is great for entertaining. Located on wooded oversized lot with custom wood deck and lots of privacy. Lots of nice features including mature landscaping, double front doors, granite counters & much more. Electric cooktop is also plumbed for gas. Washer, dryer and refrigerator to remain. No flooding and LOW TAX RATE!!! This one will be easy to call home!
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s time for the urban harvest of apples and pears at Poplar Village Gardens. Bring family, friends, or yourself over to the garden on the corner of Miner & Walnut Streets in the 46802. The event lasts until 3 p.m. Tools and supplies are provided...
They're a symbol of love and perfect for multiple occasions, but wedding flowers can be especially tough to put together. Flowers in Design in Elk Grove can help! Ashley Williams is there finding out more!
Gary Leslie Groves, 82, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his Polson residence. A man of vision and action, Gary was born the last of six children to Louis and Mary Groves in the family farmhouse on the west shore of Polson Bay on Aug. 17, 1939. He graduated...
The congregation of Zion Poplars Baptist Church, Gloucester, will welcome this week its new pastor and his wife, the Rev. and Mrs. Ronald W. Gayle Sr. His first Sunday service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, and will be held outside. An installation service for Zion Poplars’ 11th...
Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
Grocery shoppers have been vocal about all the shortages they are seeing on shelves right now, and employees are joining in. Taste of Home recently asked its Facebook followers which items are hard to find right now, and thousands of people commented, many of which called out Walmart for having several shortages.
When I came across this video on YouTube I admit that it was the title that first caught my attention. It was on HowToHunt a YouTube Channel that is dedicated to sharing hunting and angling experiences and knowledge. The title was "Two Trees Stop 40 mph Bull Elk Instantly". How...
While authorities (and Dog The Bounty Hunter of course) continue to track down Brian Laundrie, a Florida couple has shared what could be the last image of the fugitive anyone has. Those following the case know the Laundrie family has now admitted to having gone camping with their son in...
Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas teen cheerleader, has been placed on a ventilator. According to her family, Makayla Noble, the Texas adolescent who was paralyzed after a horrific tumbling accident, has been placed on a ventilator after continuing to have breathing troubles. The 16-year-old Prosper resident began treatment for pneumonia...
You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
He was a man who spent quality time with his kids and shared vegetables from his garden with neighbors in the quiet community in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Those admirable outward traits made it all the more difficult to comprehend that Charles Ray Vines was hiding a dark and depraved secret.
Everyone dreams of being the king or queen of the castle, well you could literally do just that with this incredible Oklahoma castle estate that's for sale. That's right you could own your very own castle and rule over the property and yard however you see fit. Walk the parapets and ramparts as king or queen overlooking your kingdom as a gracious ruler or an absolute ironfisted tyrant depending on your style of rulership and how neighborly you'd like to be. It's your castle, it's your kingdom, it's totally up to you.
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s family revealed Tuesday that Brian took a flight back to Florida days after he and fiancée Gabby Petito got into a fight in Utah in mid-August. Meanwhile, Petito’s parents spoke with Dr. Phil, saying they believe Brian is a “coward” who is still alive and in hiding. Brian’s sister, Cassie, also spoke out in a new interview, saying she doesn’t know where her brother is and that their parents should “come clean” if they were involved in his disappearance.
Are you looking for a home that will fit the entire fam for a fair price, but big enough for room to grow?. Look no further than this place. It also helps that this home is big, historic, and gorgeous all at the same time. Listed at an insane $110K...
Comments / 0