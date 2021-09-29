5 Birmingham fall treats to get you in the festive spirit

From Old-Fashioneds to Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Craft House in Dana Point Is Kicking Off the Season With a Must-Try Fall Menu. The innovative fall menu at Craft House in Dana Point will warm your heart and your belly. Autumn brings cold air and hearty appetites, and Craft House’s new seasonal menu offers the best comfort food in town. From savory shrimp dishes and crispy Brussels sprouts to their quintessential fall salad and unique seasonal and classic cocktails, there’s something for every palate. “This is just the start of the fall menu, and there will be evolutions that happen over the next few months,” explains owner and Executive Chef Blake Mellgren. “If you come in today and then come in two weeks later, you’ll see three different things you haven’t seen before.” Here are six dishes to savor this season at this charming spot on Pacific Coast Hwy. Best Fall Menu Items.

DANA POINT, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO