CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

5 Birmingham fall treats to get you in the festive spirit

By Madison Croxson
myv949.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the most wonderful time of the year…fall, that is. Birmingham fall treats are next level—when the season rolls around, our favorite local spots get creative with festive flavors. Read on for some of our top picks to get in the fall spirit. 1. Festive rolls for fall 🍂. Nothing...

myv949.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
Secret NYC

These 10 Fall Treats Will Keep You Cozy All Season Long In NYC

You can already feel it in the air, now it’s time to taste it!. Fall is officially here and we couldn’t be more excited! Though we’re eager to bundle up in blankets and throw on our favorite flannel, we can’t forget that the best part of fall is it’s delicious flavors! Explore sweets of the season at these NYC spots offering fun and festive treats this autumn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDVM 25

Pumpkin spice treats to try this fall

(WHTM) — Are these pumpkin spice goodies tricks or treats? There are plenty of pumpkin-spice-flavored autumnal oddities to try this year, from classic coffee drinks to spiked seltzer to…ramen. Yep, ramen. Here are some pumpkin spice delicacies to try this season: Pumpkin spice coffee Both Starbucks and participating Dunkin’ locations are offering their pumpkin-spice-flavored beverages […]
FOOD & DRINKS
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Birmingham, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
thepioneerwoman.com

25 Best Winter Desserts to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

As soon as the snowflakes start to fall, we prepare for the winter ahead by bundling up with throw blankets, warm winter soups, and Christmas movies aplenty. But one of the best ways to brighten up even the coldest and snowiest of days is with a festive cake, cookie, or seasonal pie recipe. That's precisely why we've rounded up the best winter desserts that are guaranteed to make the gloomy weather outside feel more like a magical winter wonderland.
RECIPES
wdwinfo.com

Fall Snacks at Walt Disney World that Will Get You into the Halloween Spirit!

I don’t know about you but when spooky season starts, I get together a list of all my favorite snacks that get me in the holiday spirit. Fall snacks always get me in a spooky mood and excited for Halloween. Walt Disney World has some fall treats that are on my must-do list. You can bet that this article will be filled with pumpkin spice and all things nice.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Raisin#Food Drink#Hot Cocoa#French#Nbn#Boston Cream Pie#The Banana Cream Pudding#Instagram Website
Fox 59

Fall cocktails with Cardinal Spirits

Cooling temperatures and colorful leaves are all signs of fall you can see and and feel out your window, but the season may also bring some changes to your bar cart and/or liquor cabinet. The crisp air may encourage you to pick up a glass of whiskey. Cardinal Spirits in...
DRINKS
houseandhome.com

Get In The Fall Spirit With These Baked Goods

Pumpkin spice and all things nice — the flavors of fall are ones of comfort. As the weather starts to get chilly, come inside and spend an afternoon baking. Warm up your house with the smell of freshly baked goods and be sure and share the bounty with family and friends. From cakes, cookies to squares, here are 11 recipes to get you in the fall mood!
RECIPES
KELOLAND TV

Apple brooms: A sweet, festive treat

Melissa Carrier-Damon is the brains behind Rainbow Palates. She’s going to show us how we can create apple brooms which offer the same amount of festive fun as those glow-in-the-dark candy bars.
FOOD & DRINKS
springsmag.com

11 Pumpkin Patches to Get You Pumped for Fall

Sept. 18 – Oct. 31. Ride the tractor-pulled hayride through the Colorado wildlife safari. Play laser tag and human foosball. And lose yourself in the fun of a straw maze. Then say hello to the llamas, sheep, alpaca, goat and other animals in the petting area before picking out your pumpkin.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
myv949.com

Your ultimate guide to Birmingham coffee shops—recs from one Bham Nower

In honor of International Coffee Day (Friday, October 1), we’re sharing your ultimate guide to Birmingham coffee shops. I consider myself a (de facto) expert on our coffee scene, so I’m sharing everything you need to know. Plus, I’ve got you covered with recommendations from Bham Now’s Instagram followers. Check it out to get your caffeine fix.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
myv949.com

Brewers bring craft soda home to Birmingham—check it out

Craft beverage lovers, this one’s for you. Asheville-based craft soda maker, Devil’s Foot Beverage Company, is connecting their home state, Alabama, with farm-to-can craft sodas. Here are the details on their new partnership with AlaBev. Devil’s Foot found its way home. Devil’s Foot Beverage Company is a craft soda maker...
ASHEVILLE, NC
localemagazine.com

6 Fall-Inspired Dishes in Dana Point to Get You in the Cozy Spirit

From Old-Fashioneds to Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Craft House in Dana Point Is Kicking Off the Season With a Must-Try Fall Menu. The innovative fall menu at Craft House in Dana Point will warm your heart and your belly. Autumn brings cold air and hearty appetites, and Craft House’s new seasonal menu offers the best comfort food in town. From savory shrimp dishes and crispy Brussels sprouts to their quintessential fall salad and unique seasonal and classic cocktails, there’s something for every palate. “This is just the start of the fall menu, and there will be evolutions that happen over the next few months,” explains owner and Executive Chef Blake Mellgren. “If you come in today and then come in two weeks later, you’ll see three different things you haven’t seen before.” Here are six dishes to savor this season at this charming spot on Pacific Coast Hwy. Best Fall Menu Items.
DANA POINT, CA
UC Daily Campus

Thirsty Thursdays: Get boo-zy with these festive fall cocktails

It’s that time of the year. Just like that, summer is behind us, and the crisp fall air has creeped in. In the blink of an eye, the leaves will take on the colors of autumn. Fall fashion and pumpkin picking are both quickly flooding my Instagram feed. Although I will miss the warm air of summer, there is something so cozy about fall that warms my soul – even as the weather starts to get a little chilly. Let’s raise a toast to fall with this week’s Thirsty Thursday.
FOOD & DRINKS
KMPH.com

Get into the Fall spirit this weekend at LoMac Pumpkin Patch in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Ready to get into the Fall spirit?. LoMac Pumpkin Patch is opening this weekend with a heap of fun family-friendly activities. LoMac Pumpkin Patch will feature a straw maze, a bounce house, snow cones, cotton candy, and a very unique pumpkin patch. Six different pumpkin varieties...
FRESNO, CA
myv949.com

Birmingham-based Royal Cup coffee celebrating 125 years of excellence

If you’re like me, you’ve probably snagged a Royal Cup coffee at your everyday convenience store or from the office kitchen. Did you know that this nationwide coffee manufacturer and distributor started in The Magic City? This year, they’re celebrating 125 years of coffee + tea excellence. Grab yourself a warm cup of joe and keep reading for the scoop.
RESTAURANTS
theatlanta100.com

Get into these tasty Halloween treats

With Halloween quickly approaching, there are several podcasts available to help set the tone for the spooky season. If you’re interested in all things horror, Last Podcast on the Left should be a first stop. It’s sure to satisfy those cravings for all things scary and will leave you wanting seconds.
FOOD & DRINKS
myv949.com

The official guide to meat and threes in Birmingham

One meat and three sides makes for an iconic Southern meal. Whether you go with creamy Mac and Cheese, collard greens or fried okra, you know you’ll be eating good when you step into a meat and three restaurant. If you’re craving that classic combo we’ve got you covered with an official guide to all of the meat and threes in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy