United Way's working to turn 2-1-1 into household term

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

After launching its 2-1-1 call service statewide this year, a free resource referral hotline meant to connect those in need to important community resources, United Way hopes to make it a household term, similar to 9-1-1.

Blaine Mathew, United Way of the Ohio Valley (OWOV) manager for digital communications, said the service is a needed one, not just locally, but everywhere.

The service connects callers to a call center where they can learn specific information about assistance-based programs, such as rent or mortgage assistance, utility assistance, shelters, food pantries, soup kitchens, medical providers, mental health and substance use services, meal delivery, and the list goes on, according to Matthew.

“It’s vital. When you need emergency help like when you’ve broken your leg, you’ve fallen, you call 9-1-1, but if you’re hungry or you’re not sure how to pay your bills, I mean, who do you call? If you don’t know that specific agency that provides that specific service, you’re not going to get the help you need,” he said. “2-1-1 fills that gap because you can call in and talk to someone and they’re going to be able to tell you the hours of operation for the agency, what you need to bring when you get there.”

Since COVID-19 hit the community in March of 2020, Matthew said the hotline has received a total of about 2,640 calls.

He said it is being well-utilized, not only by individuals seeking services, but also by assistance-based programs and case managers working within those programs to direct clients to needed resources through the 2-1-1 website, GreenRiver211.org.

Matthew said the website is more user-friendly for case managers or someone who is sitting down with a client at a desk trying to help them access different agencies and resources.

He said calls to the hotline increased by about 30-35% last year since COVID-19 hit and are on a trajectory to increase again this year.

He said the increase is likely a combination of getting the word out about the hotline and people being in more need of assistance during the pandemic.

“Since the pandemic, people are struggling more than they have their entire life and they’re not sure where to turn and 2-1-1 has been there for them,” he said.

The No. 1 call to the 2-1-1 hotline, according to Matthew, is for rent assistance, followed by electric and utility assistance, shelter and food pantries.

The service just launched statewide earlier this year, according to Matthew, meaning that anyone in Kentucky can call the service and be connected to assistance-based programs close to them in their communities.

He said the hope is for 2-1-1 to become a common household name so everyone knows where to call to get connected with vital services.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

Owensboro, KY
