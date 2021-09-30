CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Analysis-Growth funds among Q3 winners for U.S. investors as COVID worries grew

By David Randall
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUnMa_0cCUAf7u00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mid-cap growth funds, emerging market stocks and inflation-protected bonds were among the winners for U.S. investors in a turbulent third quarter that saw the benchmark S&P 500 hit a record high only to tumble at the end of September as rising Treasury yields and debt negotiations in Washington weighed on investor sentiment.

Growth funds investing in U.S. equities beat their value-focused peers in the quarter, as a COVID-19 resurgence over the summer bolstered the case for investors to shift back into some of the big technology names that led markets during last year’s coronavirus lockdowns, reviving the so-called stay-at-home trade. That move has reversed in recent weeks as Treasury yields shot higher.

The average large-cap U.S. growth fund gained 4.6%, while the average large-cap value fund gained 0.9%, according to Morningstar. The S&P 500 is on track for a 1.4% gain, after rising by nearly 8.2% in the second quarter.

“The general melt-up in risky assets continued and we think a lot of that is being driven by accommodative monetary policy,” said Marc Zabicki, director of research for LPL Financial.

Investors are now gauging to what degree the concerns that erupted in recent weeks will impact U.S. stock performance for the rest of the year. Those include a hawkish tilt from the Federal Reserve that has boosted Treasury yields, the meltdown of heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group and a potentially ugly debt ceiling battle among U.S. lawmakers. The S&P 500 is on track for a 3.6% loss for the month of September.

“The global economy is suffering from a series of significant economic shocks at a time when some segments of the market are quite expensive based on lofty expectations of long-term growth,” wrote Sebastien Galy, senior market strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

The $37 million Alger Mid-Cap 40 ETF was the best performer among funds that invest in U.S. equities, with a 17.4% gain, according to Morningstar. The fund’s largest holdings include cloud-based company HubSpot Inc, which rallied 16.9% for the quarter, and biotech company Repligen Corp, whose shares soared nearly 44% for the quarter.

Among the quarter’s top performers were several funds that invest in Indian equities, a reflection of the surging Sensex stock market index, which is up 24.4% this year on a wave of central bank-fueled liquidity and a flurry of tech-focused public offerings. Food delivery company Zomato Ltd surged nearly 66% in its market debut after its Indian IPO on July 23, while shares of state-owned Life Insurance Corp are expected to debut later this year in what is set to be India’s biggest initial public offering on record.

The gains from the red-hot Indian market pushed the $617 million Wasatch Emerging India fund ahead of all other actively managed U.S.-based funds, with a 21.9% return for the quarter through Sept. 24, according to the most recent data available from Morningstar. The fund’s largest position, accounting for nearly 10% of its assets, is in financial services firm Bajaj Finance Ltd, whose shares are up nearly 130% over the last 12 months.

Among bond funds, six of the 25 top-performing funds invested primarily in inflation-protected bonds, nearly double that of any other category, according to Morningstar, amid worries that the current surge in consumer prices may last longer than expected.

The $4.2 billion AlphaCentric Income Opportunities fund, a multi-sector fund that has approximately half its portfolio in below-investment-grade bonds, turned in the best performance among bond funds overall, with a 4% return for the quarter.

One key factor that will likely drive the performance of both stocks and bonds for the remainder of the year will be the outcome of debt ceiling negotiations in Washington over the next few weeks, said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Congress has yet to pass a funding bill to keep the government open. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the U.S. government will hit its debt limit on Oct. 18, opening the possibility of a default.

Frederick expects the stock market to rally into year-end if those issues are resolved before the deadline.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but it can be a promising sign. These companies have grown at eye-popping rates, and their futures look quite promising. See if you want to add Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, PayPal, Atlassian, and/or Shopify to your portfolio. Many terrific businesses seem unstoppable -- based...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

These five widely followed stocks are rife with red flags. For more than 18 months, there's been little that's stood in the way of the benchmark S&P 500 reaching new highs. Since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, the widely followed index has doubled in value and marked the strongest bounce-back rally from a bear-market bottom of all time.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Index Funds#Treasury Department#Covid#Lpl Financial#The Federal Reserve#Chinese#China Evergrande Group#Nordea Asset Management
NBC Chicago

Goldman Says Japan Stocks Could Pop as New PM Takes Over. Here Are 6 Stocks to Watch

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office on Monday, and history shows stock markets are set for a solid performance. Goldman Sachs picked some stocks that could benefit under the new leadership. “Since PM Suga's decision not to stand for reelection, interest in Japan's economy and stock market among...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
Reuters

Summit Partners raises $8.35 billion for eleventh U.S. growth equity fund

(Reuters) - Alternative investment firm Summit Partners said on Monday it had raised $8.35 billion for its eleventh U.S. growth equity fund. Summit Partners Growth Equity Fund XI will target minority and majority investments of $75 million to $500 million, primarily in “profitable, category-leading growth companies”, the investment firm said.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Boston private equity firm closes its U.S. growth fund at $8.35B

Boston-based private equity firm Summit Partners closed its latest fund at $8.35 billion, the firm said on Monday. Launched in June this year, Summit Partners Growth Equity Fund XI will target minority and majority investments of $75 million to $500 million, primarily in profitable growth companies. The firm's latest flagship U.S. growth equity fund is the 11th raised by the firm, and brings the total capital raised to more than $10.5 billion since the start of 2020, according to Summit Partners.
MARKETS
Deadline

Facebook Leads Nasdaq Lower As Whistleblower To Appear Before Congress, Markets Tank On Economic Jitters

Facebook led a rout of tech stocks and broader market indexes Monday amid outages at its core services and news that the whistleblower behind a recent series of damning stories in the Wall Street Journal will testify before Congress tomorrow. Facebook shares were down by $324 or more than 5% as the Nasdaq dropped 340 points. The DJIA shed about 400 points. Facebook’s mounting woes were compounded by economic jitters that hit tech stocks the hardest. Twitter and Snap plunged by more than 6%, Roku by 5%. Spotify was off 4% and Apple, Amazon and YouTube parent Google dipped about 3%....
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy