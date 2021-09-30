RUMSEY — James D. Smith, 75, of Rumsey, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. James Dudley Smith was born April 23, 1946 in Santa Barbara, California to the late James Francis and Carolyn Alta Brown Smith. James spent the majority of his childhood growing up in California. Around 1963, at the age of 17 his family moved to Ashmore, Illinois where he met his lifelong sweetheart and soulmate, the former Shirley Ann Bradford and they were married in February of 1964. Shortly thereafter, they moved back to California and settled in Goleta, California where they raised three children and lived for 42 years. James worked at Goleta Union School District then went on to open his own mechanic shop, Stewart Brothers Automotive and in 1991 went on to FLIR Engineering, where he retired in 2008. After retirement, James and Shirley then moved to Kentucky where they are members of Calhoun Baptist Church. James was a hero to his family, who greatly adored him and he was dearly loved by many other family members and friends.