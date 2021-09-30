New Fire Station Opens in Richland

(Richland, WA) — Richland Fire Department hosted a grand opening for the agency’s newest station. Station 75 was officially dedicated Wednesday afternoon. City officials, along with law enforcement and others were on hand to open the station, which will offer space for police and have three firefighters housed there 24 hours a day. The station, which is located on the city’s northside was touted by officials as a way to meet the growth that section is experiencing. The new station is located along Battelle Blvd off George Washington Way.