CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland, WA

New Fire Station Opens in Richland

By Greg Neft
610KONA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Richland, WA) — Richland Fire Department hosted a grand opening for the agency’s newest station. Station 75 was officially dedicated Wednesday afternoon. City officials, along with law enforcement and others were on hand to open the station, which will offer space for police and have three firefighters housed there 24 hours a day. The station, which is located on the city’s northside was touted by officials as a way to meet the growth that section is experiencing. The new station is located along Battelle Blvd off George Washington Way.

www.610kona.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

WHO backs rollout of malaria vaccine for African children

NAIROBI/DAKAR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely given to African children, potentially marking a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually. The WHO recommendation is for RTS,S - or...
HEALTH
NBC News

McConnell says Republicans will support a debt limit extension into December

WASHINGTON —Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will support a debt limit extension into December, ending a partisan standoff just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default. McConnell announced Wednesday that Republicans will support an extension of the debt limit “into December” to give Democrats more time...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington

Comments / 0

Community Policy