CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Asia Could Accelerate Its Transition to Renewable Energy, Says Power Firm Executive

By Yen Nee Lee, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Asia could move more quickly in its transition to renewable energy, said an executive from Sembcorp Industries, a Singapore-based power and urban development company. "Definitely in terms of accelerating the transition, we could go faster," Eugene Cheng, the company's group chief financial officer, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia"...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Phaeton announces the launch of the first renewable energy-powered blockchain network

Today, Phaeton announced the launch of their proprietary blockchain technology. Phaeton Blockchain is powered by various forms of renewable energy. It enables the company to deploy advanced solutions in identity management, real estate, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and cryptographic staking for passive income. The renewable energy-powered Phaeton Blockchain...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Japan counts on Asian market to help shift to green energy

Japan is focusing on its neighbors in Asia as it hopes to take a leadership role in the growing push to reduce emissions, having earmarked $10 billion to help the region speed up the move away from fossil fuels.The Economy and Industry Ministry hosted the first "Asia green growth partnership” meeting Monday, bringing together more than 20 nations, including Thailand and India as well as the U.S., Australia and countries in the Middle East “There are a variety of energy transition pathways in each country. It is most effective to make efforts according to each country’s economic,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Connecticut

France Pushing to Strengthen EU's Energy Independence as Gas Prices Soar

LUXEMBOURG — France is pushing the EU to reduce its energy dependency on foreign countries as gas prices soar across the continent. The EU has been grappling with higher energy costs in recent weeks, prompting governments in Spain, Italy, Greece, and France to take drastic actions to soften the impact on consumers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Renewable Energy Sources Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Invenergy, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, Xcel Energy

The recent research publication on Global Renewable Energy Sources market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Renewable Energy Sources investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Renewable Energy Sources M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Players Profiled in the ?Renewable Energy Sources Market Study:, Enel, Vattenfall AB, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, Xcel Energy, ACCIONA, RWE Group, Exelon Corporation, Hawaiian Electric, Duke Energy, Innergex, Tata Power, EnBW, Invenergy, China Three Gorges Corporation, China Huaneng Group, SDIC Power Holdings, China Energy, China Datang Corporation & China Resources Power etc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Transition#Energy Development#Southeast Asia#Sembcorp Industries#Cnbc
ihsmarkit.com

China's overseas coal moratorium: Implications for energy transition and electricity reliability in Asia’s emerging markets

China's announcement at the United Nations General Assembly that it will no longer build any new coal-fired power plants abroad accelerates the energy transition in Asia's emerging markets but also raises challenges, according to a new analysis by the IHS Markit Global Power and Renewables service. Robust demand growth ahead.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Zero net emissions by 2050: a huge challenge for airline industry

How can passengers take 10 billion flights a year without contributing to global warming? Even though air transport has suffered a huge downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a drop from 4.5 billion travelers in 2019 to 1.8 billion in 2020, IATA estimates that by 2050 more than 10 billion trips per year will be made by plane.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
Country
China
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Connecticut

Southeast Asia Offers Opportunities to Scale Up Renewable Energy, CEO Says

SINGAPORE — Southeast Asia is going through an energy transition and there's opportunity to scale up renewables in the region, according to the chief executive officer of a Philippines-based energy firm. "We're very bullish on renewables, obviously, in Southeast Asia," said John Eric Francia of AC Energy, adding that the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

5 ways Southeast Asia can manage its fluctuating renewable energy supply

Electricity grids, largely designed for the last century, weren’t built to accommodate the variability that characterises solar and wind energy. Charged with maintaining the balance between power generation and consumption, utilities favour conventional sources of energy as they can be switched on and off at will. As Asia races to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Your household power bills could be 15% cheaper, if Australia's energy regulator was doing its job

If you’re like most Australians, the single biggest chunk of your energy bill — about 40% — goes to a network services company, which owns and operates the transmission lines or pipes delivering electricity or gas to your home. But evidence from takeover bids for Australia’s last two publicly listed electricity network services companies suggests you are paying more than you should. These prices are set by the Australian Energy Regulator, because network services are monopolies: you can choose your energy retailer, but not the lines or pipes through which the electricity or gas flow. It’s the regulator’s job to determine a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Times

Rapid energy transition putting U.S. power grid at risk

Americans have seen some troubling incidents throughout the U.S. power grid in recent years. Last February, Texas suffered dangerous power outages during a lengthy polar vortex. And summer heatwaves have pushed California into rolling blackouts and other emergency measures. This is what happens when extreme weather drives electricity demand beyond available power supplies. Typically, these breaking points come in the peak moments of summer and winter. But could similar power crunches start to emerge during the relatively mild conditions of spring and fall?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

The renewable energy transition has companies looking out to sea

Electric car batteries, solar panels and wind turbines and batteries — some of the key technologies in the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources — require critical metals like cobalt and nickel. The massive metal demand on the horizon is why some mining companies are looking way out...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy