Suit over land use rules set for argument at Court of Appeals
More than a year and a half after Travis County District Judge Jan Soifer ruled in favor of neighborhood plaintiffs and overturned Austin’s efforts to enact a new Land Development Code, the case will be heard by the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston. Lawyers for the city of Austin, plaintiff Frances Acuña and 18 other Austin homeowners received notice that the appeal is set for Nov. 17 before a three-judge panel. Arguments will be heard via Zoom and the public will be able to watch on YouTube.www.austinmonitor.com
Comments / 0