Austin, TX

Suit over land use rules set for argument at Court of Appeals

Austin Monitor
Austin Monitor
 6 days ago
More than a year and a half after Travis County District Judge Jan Soifer ruled in favor of neighborhood plaintiffs and overturned Austin’s efforts to enact a new Land Development Code, the case will be heard by the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston. Lawyers for the city of Austin, plaintiff Frances Acuña and 18 other Austin homeowners received notice that the appeal is set for Nov. 17 before a three-judge panel. Arguments will be heard via Zoom and the public will be able to watch on YouTube.

Austin Monitor

UT report says Austin could be more welcoming to immigrants

The city’s Equity Office is supporting the findings of a recent report published by University of Texas researchers who found there is work to be done to increase the economic and civic participation of immigrants locally. The report, titled “Advancing Immigrant Incorporation in Austin,” was published by researchers at UT’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Park rangers get funding for six additional staff members

For months, the Parks and Recreation Department has been pleading for additional park ranger staffing resources. Finally, the city has answered its prayers with $615,000 in increased funding for the department’s Park Ranger program. In a memo sent to Mayor Steve Adler and City Council last Friday, Assistant City Manager...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Council seeks clarity ahead of end-of-month transportation vote

During a joint meeting of Austin City Council and the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors, members questioned Capital Metro staff on several issues, ranging from additional public input opportunities to language in a proposed ordinance that could potentially waive regulations for transit developments. Council Member Ann Kitchen called...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Demolition on San Marcos Street postponed as neighbors resist redevelopment in East Austin

Opinions clashed over the fate of two cottages at 82 San Marcos St. last Monday, as the Historic Landmark Commission evaluated an application for their demolition. The two homes, built in 1941, are located in the Willow-Spence National Register Historic District in East Austin. After a lively round of public testimony, the commission unanimously approved a vote to postpone the case until its next meeting.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Firefighters considering whether to oppose Prop A

Austin firefighters are considering whether to oppose Proposition A, a proposal on the Nov. 2 ballot that would require the city of Austin to spend between $54 million and $119 million more on police officers each year, according to Austin’s Chief Financial Officer Ed Van Eenoo. Opponents note that the...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Clarksville demolition cases reveal challenges faced by preservationists

The Historic Landmark Commission grappled with its own limitations this past Monday as it oversaw the outcome of two Clarksville demolition cases with palpable disappointment. The two homes, located at 1805 Waterston Ave. and 1104 Toyath St., are both contributing properties in the Clarksville National Register historic district whose owners seek to replace them with entirely new structures. Despite objections from the neighborhood, commissioners approved the demolition permit for the Waterston home, while it continues to butt heads over new plans for Toyath Street.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

ICRC continues to request feedback in final month of district mapping

The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission continues to gather public feedback on the preliminary map commissioners helped draw of Austin’s City Council districts. While commissioners approved a preliminary map on Sept. 15, they have until Nov. 1 to consider additional feedback from Austinites and approve a final version. So far, the district map looks relatively similar to the previous Council map from 2013, and most citizen feedback has been positive.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Updated: Vocal Thomas Springs residents oppose expanding street

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Travis County Commissioners Court, local community members expressed their outrage over the Thomas Springs Road development –specifically, the plan to significantly widen the road for the stated purpose of making room for bike lanes. The majority of local commenters, quoting everything from Thomas Paine to the neighborhood association to justify their positions, called on commissioners to vote “no” on the approval of of $217,000 to draft the redesign plans.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

Celia Israel opts to exit state seat, explore mayoral run

State Rep. Celia Israel has moved closer to entering the city’s 2022 mayor’s race, forming an exploratory committee for that campaign and opting not to run for reelection for the seat she has held since 2015. Israel announced her move Wednesday, making her the most high-profile name circling the office...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Dilapidated Congress Avenue buildings move one step closer to reconstruction

After a yearslong saga, the owner of three run-down buildings at 907, 909 and 911 Congress Avenue will finally be able to reconstruct the buildings’ facades. On Sept. 14, the Planning Commission overruled a decision by the Historic Landmark Commission prohibiting facade reconstruction for 909 Congress, paving the way for all three buildings to be rebuilt. The buildings, which have varying degrees of historical merit, have sat in disrepair for years after multiple preservation and redevelopment proposals fell through.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

City backtracks, now says people can testify by phone at public meetings

The proverbial phone line had been cut. Now, it’s being restored. Over the summer, the city of Austin said residents would no longer be able to phone in to public meetings as they’d been doing during the pandemic. The change was allowed after Gov. Greg Abbott suspended parts of the Texas Open Meetings Act, which outlines how public meetings can be run.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

County judges criticize Abbott, state

Over the past 18 months, county judges – especially the chief executives of Texas’ largest counties – have faced an array of unprecedented challenges. Joshua Fechter, urban affairs reporter for The Texas Tribune, had a virtual sit-down with five of the county judges Monday as part of the Texas Tribune Festival, to discuss what they have faced during that time.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

