Editorial: Waiting On The Facts
The allegations are serious. The investigation was and is necessary. All parties involved rightfully stressed the need to ensure that no expressions of hate will be tolerated during high school sporting events. And as of Monday afternoon, both the Cheshire and the Westport School Districts were still requesting that any individuals with direct knowledge of what occurred last Friday night during the game between Cheshire High School and Staples contact officials immediately.cheshireherald.com
Comments / 0