CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Menopause hormone replacement therapy ‘does not raise dementia risk’

By Laura Donnelly,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Taking hormone replacement therapy during the menopause does not increase the risk of dementia, a major study suggests. However, staying on such treatments long-term was found to be linked to a slight increase in Alzheimer’s, according to the Oxford University research, published in the BMJ. Evidence about links between HRT...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Study Says

How well you're able to get around as you age can differ wildly from person to person. In many cases, how well you've taken care of your body and any injuries you've suffered can have a lasting impact on how you move. But according to one study, moving a certain way while walking could also be an indicator of your brain health and your risk of dementia. Read on to see what red flag you should be looking for the next time you step out.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menopause#Hormone Therapy#Hormones#Oxford University#Hrt#Bmj
MedicalXpress

Increased risk of heart disease may be linked to your stress hormone sensitivity

People that are particularly sensitive to stress hormones also exhibit markers that suggest they are at greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease, according to research presented at the 59th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting. The study aimed to create a test that could differentiate between stress hormone sensitive and resistant people, to help clinicians better determine therapeutic outcomes and minimize adverse effects in those requiring glucocorticoid treatment. Interestingly, the protein profile associated with glucocorticoid sensitivity included increased risk markers of stress-related disorders such as stroke and heart attack, and may point to new possibilities for diagnostics or therapy in these areas.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Combo Therapy Cuts Risk of Heart Attacks and Strokes by More Than 50%

Benefits are consistent at different blood pressure levels, cholesterol levels, and with or without diabetes, but larger benefits may occur in older people. A combination therapy of aspirin, statins, and at least two blood pressure medications given in fixed doses can slash the risk of fatal cardiovascular disease (CVD) by more than half, says an international study led by Hamilton researchers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

No Increase in Dementia With Menopausal HRT

Women who have taken hormone replacement therapy for menopausal symptoms will be relieved by findings from a large British case-control study reporting no overall increased risk of dementia as long as exposure is not long term. Publishing results online Sept. 29 in BMJ, Yana Vinogradova, PhD, a senior research fellow...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Fox News

Early adulthood depression increases dementia risk, study finds

Early adulthood depression was associated with cognitive impairment and faster cognitive decline, according to a new study building on dementia research. Prior studies have associated depression with a heightened dementia risk, however the findings were controversial as late-life depression may be a symptom of dementia, say study authors affiliated with the University of California San Francisco who presented results across the adult life span.
MENTAL HEALTH
ajmc.com

Risk vs Impact: Viral Gene Therapy for SMA

A recent review of viral gene therapy in pediatric neurological diseases included positive outcomes in patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Genetic pediatric neurological diseases, such as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), are diagnosed now more than ever due to genome and exome sequencing. Treatment options for symptom management have emerged in recent years, but there are significant unmet clinical needs and no cure for the disease.
SCIENCE
healthday.com

Relapse Risk Up With Antidepressant Therapy Discontinuation

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with depression who feel well enough to discontinue antidepressant therapy, the risk for relapse is increased for those who discontinue their medication, according to a study published in the Sept. 30 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Gemma Lewis,...
HEALTH
ucdavis.edu

Do early life experiences shape the risk for dementia?

(SACRAMENTO) — The National Institute on Aging (NIA) is funding a UC Davis Health study designed to understand how early life health and behavior impact the risk of cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The $18 million, five-year grant from NIA is a renewal of funding for KHANDLE (Kaiser Healthy Aging and Diverse Life Experiences Study).
SACRAMENTO, CA
NIH Director's Blog

Tooth loss in older adults linked to higher risk of dementia

Older adults with tooth loss have a higher risk of cognitive impairment and dementia, with increasing risk with each missing tooth, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association. Problems with oral health, such as poor oral hygiene, tooth cavities, gum disease, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Mentally stimulating jobs may lower dementia risk in older people

In a recent study published in The BMJ, researchers found people with mentally stimulating jobs have a lower risk of dementia in old age than those with non-stimulating jobs. One possible explanation is that mental stimulation is linked to lower levels of certain proteins that may prevent brain cells from forming new connections (processes called axonogenesis and synaptogenesis).
MENTAL HEALTH
cell.com

Assessing patient perception of risk in ocular stem cell therapies

Patients surveyed were willing to trade visual acuity and risk of cancer. Age and visual function score modify utility of risk of cancer and visual acuity. Greatest changes in utility of visual acuity occurred between 20/40 and 20/100. Summary. A wide variety of stem cell-derived therapies are under development for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland grandmother told she has 'months to live' aged 56 following diagnosis of two incurable rare diseases

Tanya Burrell, 56, from Fulwell, has been told she has only months left to live after she was diagnosed with two rare conditions that are incurable. The grandmother-of-two was first diagnosed with scleroderma - an autoimmune disease which attacks all vital organs and affects Tanya’s skin - eight years ago after she noticed an ulcer on her finger.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Risk Assessment and Goals of Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Peter Voorhees, MD, provides a broad overview on risk assessment and the goals of therapy in multiple myeloma management. Peter Voorhees, MD: How do we determine risk in newly diagnosed patients with myeloma? There are a number of factors that we look at. One is the cytogenetic risk factors. Does the patient have a myeloma that harbors del(17p) or 1 of the high-risk IGH translocation such as 14;16, 14;20, or 4;14? There’s an increase in the body of literature supporting increased risk with regard to gain of 1q21.1. In particular, 4 or more copies are harbored by the multiple myeloma. We also look at the International Staging System [ISS]. Patients with ISS stage III disease certainly don’t fare as well as their stage I and II counterparts. Then there’s the revised ISS, which incorporates cytogenetic risk and high LDH [lactate dehydrogenase], which we know is a marker of more aggressive proliferative disease along with the ISS. There’s a number of other factors that we look at, including the presence of circulating plasma cells in peripheral blood; 5% or more typically connotes a more aggressive version of multiple myeloma. Advanced imaging techniques, such as PET [positron emission tomography]/CT, can help us determine whether there’s the presence of extramedullary multiple myeloma at the time of diagnosis, which is also an indicator of high-risk disease.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy