Robert Peston on ruffling feathers, impartiality and 'depressing' identity politics

By Liam Halligan
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Peston isn’t afraid to speak truth to power: “I’ve often wondered why I have such little respect for authority”, he admits on this week’s edition of The Telegraph’s weekly Planet Normal podcast. “It is true that in a very childish way, pretty much all my professional career I have sort of got a kick out of writing or broadcasting stuff that I knew would upset quite a lot of people, and particularly powerful people.”

