CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Daily Swim Coach Workout #561

By Dan Dingman
swimswam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
triathlete.com

One-Hour Workout: Ryan Bolton’s Anaerobic Endurance Swim

This week’s One-Hour Workout comes from Olympian turned coach Ryan Bolton, who’s no doubt currently celebrating the success of one of his pro athletes—Sam Long—who finished second at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship this past weekend. This swim workout, which totals just over 3,000 yards, comes from Bolton’s How To Get Race Ready in Six Weeks plan and is designed to help you build swim-specific strength and speed.
WORKOUTS
TrendHunter.com

Wall-Mounted Workout Systems

The FRYCTION bodyweight frames are a durable, simplistic solution for athletes seeking out a way to work out from the comfort of home in a holistic manner. The frames work by being attached onto a wall and will go to work providing athletes with a place to perform a range of workouts that exercise the back, biceps, chest and triceps, depending on the variation. The high-quality construction of the frames means athletes can enjoy a comfortable workout experience in a dependable manner.
WORKOUTS
ABC 4

Easy, simple workouts

Fitness guru, Kendra Strobel, joins Nicea to share her story and encourage viewers to get involved in her “Three Breaks” Fitness Program. Strobel introduced a term she called “Fitness Snacking” recommending that we trade our walk to the cupboard for a snack to instead take 5 to 7 minutes to exercise.
WORKOUTS
erienewsnow.com

Healthy Living: Shoulder Workouts

On this week's Healthy Living, Matt Pribonic from iRock Fitness shows different exercises you can do for your shoulders at home or at the gym. To learn more, watch the video above.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workout#Fly#United States#Overload#Swimswam#Target#Group Meeting#Mahr#Chipmunk Press#Commit Swimming
podiumrunner.com

The Sisyphus Session Hill Workout

I love hill workouts. Running up and down a hill gives you the most bang for your training buck: power, strength, endurance, and speed — all wrapped into one workout. The Sisyphus Session adds mental toughness to that mix. For those who aren’t quite up to date on their Greek...
WORKOUTS
naplesillustrated.com

Drive-By Workouts with John Skokna

Ever wanted the gym to come to you? Thanks to COVID-19, certified personal trainer John Skokna started a mobile gym using a customized trailer. He takes his Skokna Strength Performance Unit to parks, driveways, and sports fields, where it folds out into a training area with squat racks, kettlebells, pull-up bars, and more. “Anything you can think of that you’d have in a gym can be found in my trailer,” Skokna explains. He believes the trailer can continue to help people meet their workout goals even as life and fitness return to normal after the pandemic.
WORKOUTS
triathlete.com

One-Hour Workout: Taylor Spivey’s Swim Speed Set

This week’s One-Hour Workout comes from short-course star Taylor Spivey—and it’s a tough one! Spivey recently raced the Super League Triathlon Series, finishing eighth at Malibu this past weekend and rounding out the 2021 season ranked sixth overall. She was a national champion in surf lifesaving before taking up triathlon and, based on this swim workout, clearly still loves some intense swim action. Remember: this is a workout from a pro triathlete, so don’t be afraid to pare it back to suit your training and experience.
WORKOUTS
KEVN

HealthWatch--Full body workout

There are plenty of things you can do to stay in shape at home. This week, Rapid City YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has some great ideas to keep you going. “Hello. Today I’m going to demonstrate a full body hit workout, so that way you’re going to get some strength training in and some cardio in, all from the comfort of your own home. We’re going to start nice and easy with 30 jumping jacks, and they can be regular or half jacks. Out and in, alll the way up to 30. If you didn’t want to jump, just tap it out side to side. After the jacks, we’re going to have a nice easy squat position. You can be narrow, wide or sumo, doesn’t matter to me. I’m going to go with a nice neutral side squat. Down and up. Chest is high. Looking forward, just dropping the hips down. Knees are staying over the feet, not over the toes. 20 times. After those 20 squats, we going to go right down onto the ground for push ups. It doesn’t matter if you’re on your toes or your knees. A pushup is a pushup, so don’t let anybody tell you otherwise. Abs are tight so that back is flat. Hands can be narrow or wide as long as the chest comes right in between them. Up in that plank position. Down. Up. Or knees down, down, up. We only have to do ten for this round, so nice job. After those, we’re going to come back up for our lunges. Lunges, you can lunge forward or backward. I’m going to do a backward lunge because i happen to like that balance a little bit better. Feet are hop width apart. One leg goes back and we lunge down . As you lunge down, you want those legs to be in that 90-90 position. Knees.over ankles in the front, in the back knee pointing straight at the ground. So we’re going to do a total of 20. After those, you guessed it, ten more pushups. We’re going to finish this round up with some bicycles. Opposite shoulder into the opposite knee. After those 320 bicycles, we’re going to plant those feet down and then bridge, releasing that lower back, bringing those hips up as high as we can. And once we’re done with 20 bridges, we’re going to bring those hands back and finish with some good old fashioned curls. I’m Nicole Craig with the YMCA and HealthWatch.”
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
tching.com

Finding The Perfect Teas For Your Daily Workout Routine

Some research studies suggest that drinking green tea before exercising can be beneficial. In fact, a study involving 12 men found that drinking green tea before a workout increased fat burning by 17%, according to a report on Healthline. Teas are linked to many health benefits; such as boosting the...
FITNESS
who13.com

Wellness Wednesday: chair workout

September is Healthy Aging Month and morning exercise has been shown to improve decision-making skills and overall cognition for the remainder of the day in older individuals. Strength Coach Danya Douglas Hunt shares some simple seated stretches anyone can do every morning.
WORKOUTS
KDVR.com

DeMarcus Ware Workout

Former Broncos player DeMarcus Ware suffered 51 injuries during his years on the field as a Pro Football Player, he says he couldn’t walk when he retired. So he started a new mind set when working out and is sharing his wisdom with the world. He came into town and worked out with our fitness guru, Joana Canals. He says it is all about using body weight. He owns a boutique fitness studio in Texas called 3Volt Fitness. In the future he may open one up here in Colorado. He also just released his new app, called Driven to Win, where you can work out next to Demarcus’ Avatar to see if you are using the right form during your workouts.
NFL
news4sanantonio.com

Workout at home with Carolyn

Want a great workout without leaving the house? Head over to your living room and clear off the coffee table for a great workout with Carolyn.
WORKOUTS
Journal

Water workout

Kay Burnett Martin leads an aqua dance class at the New Ulm Recreation Center pool Tuesday. The hour-long workout includes moving to music in four to five feet of water. No swimming skills are required. Classes begin at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
NEW ULM, MN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida adds 7-time Olympic gold medalist as volunteer swim coach

Katie Ledecky is joining the Florida swim program as a volunteer coach as she recently announced that her training location would move to Florida ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024. Ledecky and the school announced that she would train with coach Anthony Nesty and the Florida distance and middle-distance...
FLORIDA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Katie Ledecky joins Gators as volunteer swim coach

The Florida Gators are adding one of the most decorated female swimmers in Olympic history to their coaching staff. Katie Ledecky announced Wednesday that she would be leaving Stanford to train and coach with the Gators. "Stanford has been my second home for the last five years. It will always...
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Bernardino County Sun

Swimming coach Mark Schubert to retire from the Mission Viejo Nadadores

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Hall of Fame coach Mark Schubert of the Mission Viejo Nadadores will retire in December from the club that he helped build into a world-renowned powerhouse, the Nadadores announced Thursday. Schubert, 72, was expected to share the...
MISSION VIEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy