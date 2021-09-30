CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Asia Could Accelerate Its Transition to Renewable Energy, Says Power Firm Executive

By Yen Nee Lee, CNBC
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Asia could move more quickly in its transition to renewable energy, said an executive from Sembcorp Industries, a Singapore-based power and urban development company. "Definitely in terms of accelerating the transition, we could go faster," Eugene Cheng, the company's group chief financial officer, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia"...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Gas Price Surges to a Record High in Europe on Supply Concerns

November contracts at the Dutch TTF hub — a European benchmark for natural gas — were trading at around 118 euros per megawatt hour (MWH) just after midday in London. The front-month contract has risen almost 400% since the start of the year. Several British energy suppliers have collapsed amid...
TRAFFIC
CoinTelegraph

Phaeton announces the launch of the first renewable energy-powered blockchain network

Today, Phaeton announced the launch of their proprietary blockchain technology. Phaeton Blockchain is powered by various forms of renewable energy. It enables the company to deploy advanced solutions in identity management, real estate, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and cryptographic staking for passive income. The renewable energy-powered Phaeton Blockchain...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC New York

China Needs Coal, and Australia Has It. But Something's Standing in the Way

China needs to bolster its coal supply to avoid an economic slowdown this quarter, but Beijing's icy relations with Australia could make that difficult, according to Japanese investment bank Mizuho. The world's second-largest economy is facing a power shortage owing to a combination of factors such as extreme weather, surging...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Japan counts on Asian market to help shift to green energy

Japan is focusing on its neighbors in Asia as it hopes to take a leadership role in the growing push to reduce emissions, having earmarked $10 billion to help the region speed up the move away from fossil fuels.The Economy and Industry Ministry hosted the first "Asia green growth partnership” meeting Monday, bringing together more than 20 nations, including Thailand and India as well as the U.S., Australia and countries in the Middle East “There are a variety of energy transition pathways in each country. It is most effective to make efforts according to each country’s economic,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Transition#Energy Development#Southeast Asia#Sembcorp Industries#Cnbc
Las Vegas Herald

Renewable Energy Sources Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Invenergy, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, Xcel Energy

The recent research publication on Global Renewable Energy Sources market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Renewable Energy Sources investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Renewable Energy Sources M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Players Profiled in the ?Renewable Energy Sources Market Study:, Enel, Vattenfall AB, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, Xcel Energy, ACCIONA, RWE Group, Exelon Corporation, Hawaiian Electric, Duke Energy, Innergex, Tata Power, EnBW, Invenergy, China Three Gorges Corporation, China Huaneng Group, SDIC Power Holdings, China Energy, China Datang Corporation & China Resources Power etc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ihsmarkit.com

China's overseas coal moratorium: Implications for energy transition and electricity reliability in Asia’s emerging markets

China's announcement at the United Nations General Assembly that it will no longer build any new coal-fired power plants abroad accelerates the energy transition in Asia's emerging markets but also raises challenges, according to a new analysis by the IHS Markit Global Power and Renewables service. Robust demand growth ahead.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC New York

Chinese Developer Misses Bond Payment as Stress Spreads Beyond Evergrande Crisis

Ratings agencies have downgraded Chinese developers Fantasia Holdings and Sinic Holdings over risks from their strained cash flow situations. Fantasia Holdings did not repay a bond that matured on Monday, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange on Monday night. The real estate sector in China accounts...
ECONOMY
AFP

Zero net emissions by 2050: a huge challenge for airline industry

How can passengers take 10 billion flights a year without contributing to global warming? Even though air transport has suffered a huge downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a drop from 4.5 billion travelers in 2019 to 1.8 billion in 2020, IATA estimates that by 2050 more than 10 billion trips per year will be made by plane.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
Country
China
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Renewable power fuels Europe’s energy crisis

First World countries in Europe are struggling with a Third World problem. They’re running short on electricity, and prices are surging. Europe is in the midst of a full-scale energy crisis. Unusually calm weather this year reduced wind power production in countries, including Germany and Denmark. SSE, an energy company in the United Kingdom, saw its renewable energy assets produce 32 percent less electricity than expected since April. Along with less wind, a dry summer reduced hydropower production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Miami

Southeast Asia Offers Opportunities to Scale Up Renewable Energy, CEO Says

SINGAPORE — Southeast Asia is going through an energy transition and there's opportunity to scale up renewables in the region, according to the chief executive officer of a Philippines-based energy firm. "We're very bullish on renewables, obviously, in Southeast Asia," said John Eric Francia of AC Energy, adding that the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

5 ways Southeast Asia can manage its fluctuating renewable energy supply

Electricity grids, largely designed for the last century, weren’t built to accommodate the variability that characterises solar and wind energy. Charged with maintaining the balance between power generation and consumption, utilities favour conventional sources of energy as they can be switched on and off at will. As Asia races to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Energy transition faces metal supply deficit, Canada miners say

The world needs more mines to meet demand for copper and other battery metals required to shift to less polluting energy sources — even if such moves are seen as environmentally unappealing, according to Hudbay Minerals Inc. financial chief. Any credible prognosis shows that copper faces a structural deficit of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phandroid

Future Samsung smartwatches could be powered by solar energy

One of the problems with smartwatches is that they need to be charged. Sure, some last for a week or two, but ultimately they still need to be charged and having to bring along an extra charger while you’re overseas seems like a hassle, but perhaps Samsung might have the answer for that – solar power.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy