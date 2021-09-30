Flash Flood Watch issued for Ellis, Lane, Ness, Rush, Trego by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-30 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ellis; Lane; Ness; Rush; Trego FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Kansas and west central Kansas...including the following in central ...Kansas...Ellis and Rush. In west central Kansas...Lane...Ness and Trego. * Until 10 AM CDT Thursday * Thunderstorms will be capable of producing excessive rainfall rates. Localized flooding of urban areas, streams and ditches is possible.alerts.weather.gov
