UAlbany women’s basketball leaning on experience

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The season is approaching for the University at Albany women’s basketball team. The Great Danes held their first official practice Wednesday. Colleen Mullen is entering her fourth year at the helm for the Danes. UAlbany is looking to build on last season, finishing the year 7-11. They have the returners to do just that. Four of five starters last year are back, with even more experience under their belts.