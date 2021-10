The number of staff and inmates affected by a COVID-19 outbreak at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland is going down, a captain with the sheriff’s office said Saturday. The outbreak began in mid-September when members of the jail’s medical staff tested positive and as of Wednesday 13 staff members and 10 inmates had COVID-19, said Capt. Donald Goulet of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday those numbers were down to 10 staff members and eight inmates, Goulet said. The jail has a total of about 75 staff members right now and averages about 300 inmates a day, he said. About 40 percent of inmates and about 50 percent of the staff are vaccinated, Goulet said.

