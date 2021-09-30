CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Eco-Friendly Biotech Oils

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTecco Skin is a brand that gets its name from a combination of "tech" and "eco," two words that encompass the brand's main values and ingredients. By using biotechnology and natural, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, Tecco Skin crafts innovative formulas like serums, cleansers and oils. The Lite Bright Oil is...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Eco-Friendly Beauty Brands That Are Innovating The Industry

When it comes to saving the planet, beauty and skin care brands are realizing that vanity and sanity aren’t mutually exclusive. Consumers and companies alike are subscribing to the idea of going green in an effort to create a cleaner and safer environment, and the beauty industry isn’t new to the eco-friendly movement.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

3 Eco-Friendly Lunch-Packing Materials To Stock Up On Now

As kids return to the classroom and parents return to the office, packing lunches is suddenly part of our daily routine again. It needs to get done, so you may as well do it sustainably. Cutting down on single-use plastic bags and cutlery is a small step in making our...
ENVIRONMENT
TechRadar

The best eco-friendly running shoes 2021: a more sustainable way to run

It doesn't take much equipment to get into running, but the one absolute necessity is a good pair of running shoes. Unfortunately, they don't last forever – particularly if you're putting in a lot of miles – and will need replacing once you've put in about 300 to 550 miles according to the experts at Runner's World.
LIFESTYLE
whowhatwear

I Want to Replace Everything in My Closet With These Chic, Eco-Friendly Pieces

My relationship with shopping has remained pretty cyclical throughout the years. When a piece catches my attention, I mentally style it, click the checkout button, incessantly track my package until I receive it (along with a boost of serotonin), and then repeat the whole process with the next piece. As I've gotten older and have focused more on being an intentional shopper, I've added some additional steps to this cycle. Now, I find myself reading product details and researching materials before hitting "add to cart." And when I'm shopping the Iris & Ink Considered Collection at The Outnet, I can complete this step confidently because 66% of its pieces are made from lower-impact, recycled, and organic materials. This capsule of stylish wardrobe investments was designed using more eco-conscious processes (a trend I fully support) and has all the wardrobe staples my closet needs right now. In search of classic, eco-friendly items that are bound to withstand the test of time? I've assembled my top picks below for your viewing pleasure.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Eco#Biotechnology
Thrive Global

Live Healthier: 5 Eco-Friendly Work Space Tips

Going green may be a trend, but the fact remains that we are facing tremendous environmental challenges. Each and every one of us can contribute to a healthier planet, without having to give up many comforts (if any). For example, clean tech is nowadays widely available and not considered too...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Looking to be more eco-friendly this Climate Week? Here are 12 products to try

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Incorporating sustainable...
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly NFT Marketplaces

Bubblehouse is introducing an NFT marketplace of its own that makes the process of acquiring, selling and collecting digital assets social, accessible and environmentally friendly. Bubblehouse is inviting creators to make their own digital NFTs and exclusive experiences (xNFTs) on the platform and it does so in a way that appeals to creators of all kinds, regardless of their familiarity with cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Biology
SPY

Go Green With the 7 Best Eco-Friendly Razors in 2021

Shaving? Probably. It’s safe to say that in 2021, the majority of adults in the world are shaving at least some part of their body. Sure, a lot of us are foregoing the pits and legs in recent years, but cleaning up your face, manscaping your naughty bits and ditching those thinning locks on your head are very much mainstream hygienic practices. But, plastic and metal razors and cartridges are doing much harm to our planet and clogging our landfills with every shave. So how do we get it to stop? Eco-friendly razors. Sadly, the razor you’re using right now is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tree Hugger

Can You Recycle Packing Peanuts? Materials and Eco-Friendly Options

Whether packing peanuts can be recycled or not depends largely on what they are made of and the type of recycling facilities that exist in your area. Packing peanuts are actually color-coded—they come in green, pink, and white—and each color indicates what they can be used for, what they’re made of, and whether or not they’re recyclable or biodegradable.
ENVIRONMENT
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix sustainable fashion event highlights eco-friendly brands

The Arizona Sustainable Apparel Association, in partnership with Conscious Collective Co., hosted their first sustainable fashion pop-up shop since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Aug. 28 in Phoenix. The event provided an array of vintage sellers, independently-owned businesses and upcycled clothing shops innovating the future of sustainable fashion. “We’ve spent...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC Action News

Bona Making Homes Safer and Eco-Friendly

It's all about sustainability these days, and flooring company Bona has just announced some big news from the EPA to make homes safer, and more eco-friendly. Joining us with the scoop is Bona's Brand Manager, Leah Bradley and Lifestyle Editor Joann Butler. You can find the products nationwide wherever cleaning...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
countryliving.com

6 best eco-friendly soluble cleaning products

Four years after Blue Planet II made us all cry with its harrowing scene of albatross chicks being fed scraps of plastic by their parents, global plastic pollution remains rife. To do our bit, many of us are now trying to live a greener, less wasteful lifestyle. Soluble cleaning products can help you do just that, especially if they also boast an eco-friendly formula. Never heard of them? Let us explain.
LIFESTYLE
azbigmedia.com

Paddy O’ launches eco-friendly furniture line

Paddy O’ Furniture, an Arizona-based outdoor furniture company that has been in the Valley for more than 30 years, announced the launch of a new, made in Arizona, furniture collection, Patriot, available in showrooms on October 1st. “Creating a product line that is both environmentally sustainable and high-quality, and that...
PHOENIX, AZ
TrendHunter.com

Low-Carbon Food-Finding Apps

The 'Pepper' food discovery app is a tool for consumers seeking to lower their own carbon footprint by only patronizing restaurants that have low-carbon food varieties. The app works by allowing users to browse and search more than 100-million restaurants, recipes, dishes and grocery items to see exactly how much their favorite foods affect their own carbon footprint. Users can choose from a variety of filters including carbon emissions as well as nutrition facts and ingredients.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Extra-Strength Energy Drinks

This new 5-hour Energy drink has been unveiled by the energy shot brand that's focused on providing consumers with a way to increase their energy level, while also quenching their thirst at the same time. The drink comes in 16-ounce serving sizes that contain zero sugar, and come in three carbonated flavor options including Berry, Watermelon and Grape. The drinks are positioned as a perfect alternative to other energy beverages on the market with a lighter flavor and better energy boosting attributes.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Hotel Cosmetic Offerings

Arlo Soho Hotel and Allure Store collaborated to offer hotel guests exclusive beauty experiences. As of Monday, October 11th, 2021, guests of the Arlo Soho will receive a tote bag complete with the latest Allure Store award-winning skincare and beauty products. In addition, visitors at the hotel will receive a...
TrendHunter.com

Cosmetic Active Ingredient Vessels

Omya launched Cosmospheres as a new vessel to transport active ingredients effectively. The Swiss industrial minerals specialist created an attractive solution to deliver active ingredients, suitable for all kinds of personal care formulations. Cosmospheres are made from cellulosic beads, which cosmetic manufactures can infuse with liquid or powdered actives. Cosmospheres...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Luxury Linen Collections

Maison Tess launched its first sustainability line. The collection features novelty fabrics such as Euca Cotton and Hemp Cotton. Maison Tess carefully curated the new collection to prioritize sustainable living and make it accessible through its online platform. The collection's two new fabrics align with the brands' additional efforts to...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy