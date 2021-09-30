'The Problem with Jon Stewart' review: Dull, talky with flashes of promise

Jon Stewart is back with his new beard and all sorts of issues in the first teaser for his upcoming show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, premiering September 30th on Apple TV+. The 30-second clip opens with Stewart quipping, “I’ve been away from television for some time — this is what I look like now.” Without getting too into the weeds, the rest of the teaser offers a glimpse at some of the topics Stewart will tackle on his show, including income inequality, the lack of support for the working class, and the fight for comprehensive veteran care, and more.

