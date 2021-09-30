Halo Co-Creator Marcus Lehto Shows What the Original Game Looks Like When Modernized with Unreal Engine 4

September 26 is an important day for the fans of the popular PlayStation series, The Last of Us. It is known as Outbreak Day, a day that in the game's universe, marked both the outbreak of the series' world ending infection but in real life is a day meant to celebrate the post-apocalypse franchise. From fanart to cosplay, those passionate about the series come together to celebrate it. The day was capped off with a tease that fans have been waiting for. HBO has revealed the first look at their upcoming adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game series.

