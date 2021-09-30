Halo Co-Creator Marcus Lehto Shows What the Original Game Looks Like When Modernized with Unreal Engine 4
Marcus Lehto, co-creator of Halo, gives us a glimpse at what the original Halo: Combat Evolved would look like if it were released today using 3DS Max and Unreal Engine 4. Sure, it may be a static image, but it gives us a good look at Master Chief, the Warthog vehicle, several weapons, and of course the iconic Halo ring. However, one fan, known as “Glitch5970” online, actually recreated the game in Unreal Engine 4. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com
