RADIO: 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App (Audio), KFWB 980 AM. It was just 10 days ago that LAFC travelled to Portland to face the Timbers, riding a three-game winning streak and looking to solidify their place in the MLS Western Conference Playoff race. But after a tough 2-1 loss to the Timbers and a 2-0 defeat in San Jose, the Black & Gold return home to Banc of California Stadium looking outside of the playoff picture and in desperate need of a big win against one of their toughest opponents.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO