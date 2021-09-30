Asia Could Accelerate Its Transition to Renewable Energy, Says Power Firm Executive

Japan is focusing on its neighbors in Asia as it hopes to take a leadership role in the growing push to reduce emissions, having earmarked $10 billion to help the region speed up the move away from fossil fuels.The Economy and Industry Ministry hosted the first "Asia green growth partnership” meeting Monday, bringing together more than 20 nations, including Thailand and India as well as the U.S., Australia and countries in the Middle East “There are a variety of energy transition pathways in each country. It is most effective to make efforts according to each country’s economic,...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO