ATLANTA -- For the past week, the Phillies clung to the notion that they controlled their destiny. As long as they kept themselves within striking distance of the Braves and then beat them this week at Truist Park, they could find a way to win their first National League East title in a decade. But the Phillies entered the week with no margin for error, either. Indeed, Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta put their postseason hopes on life support. They are 3 1/2 games behind with five games to play. Atlanta’s magic number is three, meaning any combination of three Braves victories and Phillies losses the rest of the season will clinch Atlanta’s fourth consecutive division title.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO