That is all for tonight folks, thanks for joining us. Goodbye!. Chelsea were far from their best, but Tuchel has an incredible squad at his disposal, with the likes of Kepa, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi and Werner all starting this evening. Villa's big-hitters were left at home, but both sides will take plenty of positives from this third-round encounter. While Chelsea waits for their next opponent to be drawn, Villa return to league duties where they face Manchester United at the weekend.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO