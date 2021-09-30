CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole now a question mark at worst possible time

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget the boxscore. That will show Clay Holmes as the losing pitcher. But the loser Wednesday night for the Yankees was Gerrit Cole. He lost whatever lingering chance he had at his first Cy Young Award. He lost any sense of invulnerability down the stretch when the Yankees wanted to look to their ace for a sure win every fifth day. And he lost what became a 6-5 Blue Jays triumph everywhere but the box score.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
George Springer
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Higashioka
timestelegram.com

Yankees' playoff surge: Gerrit Cole goes for history, Giancarlo Stanton not satisfied

TORONTO – Gerrit Cole gets the ball Wednesday night, at a time when the Yankees (90-67) are riding a bullet train toward hosting the AL wild card game. And in reflective moments, the current two-time AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays might be wary about playing a Yankee team this confident in another AL Division Series.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Question Mark#Rays#The Blue Jays
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pass on crazy shortstop market in favor of star prospect

Despite giving Gleyber Torres plenty of opportunities to lock down the shortstop position, the New York Yankees have finally come to the conclusion that he can no longer be their long-term option. Torres, who started out as a second baseman and transitioned to shortstop, has struggled mightily this year, posting a .962 fielding percentage. With a league average .982 percentage at SS, the 24-year-old infielder will head back to second base, shifting DJ LeMahieu to third base and Gio Urshela to SS.
MLB
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Gerrit Cole and the Yankees

The poor play of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has ESPN star Stephen A. Smith sounding really angry. We can almost always count on Stephen A. Smith to react when something goes awry with one of his favorite players or teams, especially when a New York-based team has a shameful outing. So when the Yankees’ pulled their starting pitcher Gerrit Cole in the third inning, Smith did not disappoint.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Claim AL’s Top Wild Card Spot With Dramatic 7-5 Win Over Nationals; Will Host Yankees On Tuesday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox needed all 162 games of the regular season to claim the top AL Wild Card spot, but they did so in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon. For much of the day on Sunday, it looked like Boston would need to play a 163rd game to have a shot at the postseason. But the team rallied from a 5-1 deficit against the Washington Nationals to earn a 7-5 victory and series sweep, thanks to the big bat of third baseman Rafael Devers. Devers broke up a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth with a monster...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Nathan Eovaldi

In college baseball, Friday night is the night your ace throws, and when two of the better teams in the country face off, it means that two of the better starters in the country are going. We get that in MLB tonight, as Gerrit Cole takes the ball for a start against Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox at Fenway.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Yankees look for length from Gerrit Cole vs. Jays

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be out to clinch a crucial series and further strengthen his team’s grip on an American League wild-card spot Wednesday night against the host Toronto Blue Jays. The right-hander’s outing is well-timed, following the Yankees’ 7-2 victory over the Blue Jays on Tuesday...
MLB
editorials24.com

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole will have heavy workload down the stretch

Gerrit Cole became the highest-paid pitcher in history with the next three series in mind. The right-hander will start Friday in Boston, as the Yankees begin their most important stretch of the year. They will close out the regular season with series against the Red Sox, Blue Jays and Rays, trying to overcome the inconsistency that has plagued them all year and to clinch an AL wild-card spot.
MLB
wmleader.com

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole bounces back with big outing vs. Red Sox

That’s more like the Gerrit Cole the Yankees paid to pitch in big games in a playoff race. Coming off a clunker against the Indians that drew boos his last time out, Cole delivered the kind of outing the Yankees needed Friday night as he mostly quieted the Red Sox on the way to an 8-3 win in Boston.
MLB
Times Herald-Record

Yankees rally from poor Gerrit Cole start, but late HR gives Blue Jays crucial win

TORONTO – On a crisp, fall night with the roof open at Rogers Centre, the Toronto Blue Jays – and their vocal fanbase – reminded the Yankees that nothing is settled yet. Immediately, the Blue Jays socked around Gerrit Cole, but the Yankees’ ace lasted six innings Wednesday night. And...
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

Gerrit Cole struggles as Yankees fall to Blue Jays, 6-5

Giancarlo Stanton stood motionless in the visiting dugout at Rogers Centre during the eighth inning on Wednesday evening, his intense gaze locked upon the playing field. The Yankees’ hottest hitter was visualizing his next plate appearance, intending to deliver in another key situation. Stanton made good contact in that at-bat,...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees, Red Sox playing for a lot more than just getting in, as Gerrit Cole, Alex Cora attest | Analysis

Nobody on the Yankees and Red Sox wants to say too much about where it wants to be a week from Tuesday night because the two American League Wild Cards are far from decided. While both sides of baseball’s best rivalry absolutely are in a driver’s seat to sealing the deal in some order after the Yankees prevailed 8-3 on Friday night at Fenway, we don’t know if we’ll get an decades-later epilogue to Bucky “Bleeping” Dent’s 1978 AL East tiebreaker slaying. Two or three other contenders remain in the chase, the suddenly-sinking Toronto Blue Jays and surprisingly-surging Seattle Mariners for sure, and the sinking-fast Oakland Athletics by a thread.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy