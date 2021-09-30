Yankees’ Gerrit Cole now a question mark at worst possible time

Nobody on the Yankees and Red Sox wants to say too much about where it wants to be a week from Tuesday night because the two American League Wild Cards are far from decided. While both sides of baseball’s best rivalry absolutely are in a driver’s seat to sealing the deal in some order after the Yankees prevailed 8-3 on Friday night at Fenway, we don’t know if we’ll get an decades-later epilogue to Bucky “Bleeping” Dent’s 1978 AL East tiebreaker slaying. Two or three other contenders remain in the chase, the suddenly-sinking Toronto Blue Jays and surprisingly-surging Seattle Mariners for sure, and the sinking-fast Oakland Athletics by a thread.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO